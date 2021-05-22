newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday. The prison workers, Tova Noel...

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Federal Prosecutors#Public Prosecutors#Federal Prison#Attorneys#The Two Bureau Of Prisons#The Justice Department#Republican#Jail Time#Prison Records#Authorities#Court Papers#Prisons Workers#Traffic Court#Supervised Release#Bars#Inspector General#Required Checks#Sen Ben Sasse#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Violent CrimesKenosha News.com

Feds: Officers guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself admit falsifying records, cut deal that avoids jail time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Feds: Officers guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself admit falsifying records, cut deal that avoids jail time. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Dcc. Wire. Government And Politics. Get Government & Politics...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios

Florida investigation clears officials of wrongdoing in Epstein deal

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday three separate reports found "no evidence" of criminal wrongdoing by prosecutors and sheriff's officials over a case concerning wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, per the Palm Beach Post. Why it matters: Epstein's victims criticized Palm Beach sheriff's officials and prosecutors including Alexander...
Posted by
UPI News

Jeffrey Epstein guards agree to plea deal

May 22 (UPI) -- Two New York City correctional officers on duty when convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in custody in 2019 have agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents indicate. A letter filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday...
LawWCAX

Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is not under suicide watch, but it’s still necessary to flash light into her cell every 15 minutes as she sleeps while she awaits a sex trafficking trial. They told a judge Wednesday that heightened security for Maxwell requires the measure.
U.S. PoliticsIdaho8.com

How federal prosecutors are pursuing Rudy Giuliani

After being under investigation by federal prosecutors for more than two years, Rudy Giuliani got a glimpse late last month of the possible charge authorities are eyeing for him: a breach of foreign lobbying laws connected to his work in Ukraine. The potential crime, detailed on search warrants that federal...
Politics104.1 WIKY

Ghislaine Maxwell shown with ‘black eye’ in photo -lawyer

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday released a photo that shows the British socialite accused of enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuses with a bruise around her left eye, which the lawyer called a “black eye.”. The photo was attached to a letter from Maxwell’s lawyer...
Public SafetyHuffingtonPost

After Hundreds Of Arrests In Sprawling Capitol Hunt, The FBI Just Made A Pretty Big Mistake

On the surface, it was a pretty solid lead. Marilyn Hueper looks a lot like FBI suspect No. 225 on the bureau’s extensive wanted list for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They’re about the same age, with similar hair and similar taste in black jackets. Marilyn Hueper and her husband, Paul Hueper, were indeed on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 to support former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Like millions of Trump supporters, the Alaska couple believed Trump’s lies about a stolen election and thought they were part of a “righteous revolution to take back our country,” as Paul Hueper wrote on Instagram. The duo, according to the FBI, was also banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to follow mask regulations on Feb. 17.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

‘Crime Does Not Pay’: Government Defends Seizure of $90k from Capitol Siege Defendant Who Sold Video to CNN, NBC

Federal authorities have seized more than $90,000 from a Utah bank account owned by a defendant charged with playing a role in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex. The defendant, John Earle Sullivan, 26, of Sandy, Utah, illegally earned the money, federal authorities say, by licensing video he recorded of the throngs of protesters both inside and outside the seat of government to various media companies, including NBC and CNN. Sullivan has filed court papers describing himself as “legitimately self-employed as a documentarian” and has asked that the government return the money.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer said he is “heartbroken” after she was denied bail for the fourth time by a US court following claims that she is suffering sleep loss and is being “intimidated” by jail guards.The three-judge panel from a Manhattan appeals court gave the ruling on Tuesday, saying the 59-year-old British former socialite should appeal to a lower district court.David Markus, her attorney, said he is heartbroken by the ruling and they are “considering our options for next step.”The one-page ruling said that: "During oral argument, counsel for Appellant expressed concern that Appellant was improperly being deprived of sleep while...