Phoenix, AZ

Marissa Mendoza

pinalcentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Marissa Guadalupe Mendoza, 49, died on May 13, 2021. Ms. Mendoza was born on Nov. 21, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Guadalupe Rosales; her mother, Margarita Mendoza; and two brothers, Armando Navarro and Jo Jo Rosales. She is survived by her significant other, Eloy Barraza; two sons, Armando Mendoza and Lorenzo Ceibalos; a brother, Francisco Rojas; five sisters, Michelle Salas, Roxanna Mendoza, Rebecca Rosales, Bernadette Rosales and Nina Rosales; and a grandson.

