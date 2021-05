Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be sold this summer and remains convinced he can get the most from Thiago Alcantara. After a season to forget for Klopp, the Reds coach is looking forward to a break for himself and his players. Liverpool face an uphill struggle to reach the Champions League places and he made his feelings known again on Friday as to the reason for his side’s decline. Klopp pointed to injuries to key personnel as the reason for their drop off and says he knew they would struggle such was the depth of their injury crisis.