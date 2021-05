One hundred and four years after Penn Dental Medicine alumnus Dr. Arthur E. Corby, Class of 1917, earned his dental degree, his legacy will have a transformative impact on the School’s future. At the end of 2020, the School received an estate gift from his daughter, alumna Carol Corby-Waller, a 1958 graduate of the College for Women, honoring her father—the first $10 million of an anticipated $20 million. The balance of the gift is expected to come to the School later this year.