DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI's Cynthia Fodor looks into what legislation did and did not make it through the last legislative session. If you're wondering what to do with your beer bottles and pop cans, there's no change. Several bottle bills tried to push through, but were not able to get enough steam to become law. One would have allowed grocery stores and gas stations to turn down containers if a redemption center was nearby, but one issue was how far you'd have to drive to redeem your empties.