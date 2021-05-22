newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LTE: Rely on outgoing superintendent expertise, name Treece as successor, says former BOE president

By MercerMe Community Contributor
mercerme.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was my pleasure to attend Monday’s Board of Education meeting and present the school district EcoWarriors with their award certificates. At the meeting, I learned that a survey seeking superintendent search input was sent to people in-district and to nursery schools. Media outlets Hopewell Valley News and MercerMe reported the survey on the day it closed. Since I missed the window, I reached out to a search committee member who recommended that I offer public comment rather than discussing privately. Since I am unavailable to attend next Monday’s meeting, I am publicly commenting now.

mercerme.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Lte#Assistant Superintendent#Search Committee#Education And Schools#Lte#Public Schools#Boe#Ecowarriors#Hopewell Valley News#Mercerme#Interims#The Board Of Education#This Board Of Ed#Expertise#Education Meeting#Dr Smith#Transition#Public Comment#Legacy Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationNorth Cook News

Outgoing Orland board members extended contracts for superintendent, teachers

Newly installed Orland School District 135 member James Bax is angry that former board members passed a last-minute extension of the superintendent's and teachers' union contracts before four new members could be seated. He said this action is far too indicative of the business-as-usual way things have been done for too long.
Educationwrganews.com

Dr. Dawn Williams Named Associate Superintendent for RCS

Dr. Dawn Williams has served the Rome City Schools system for 21 years, and her role as an educator and administrator gives her a unique perspective when addressing system-wide strategies. It is for this reason that Superintendent Louis Byars recommended to the RCS Board of Education that she be named Associate Superintendent of Rome City Schools for her contributions to the overall vision he has for the schools and their stakeholders. During the May 2021 school board meeting, Board members unanimously approved her title change and additional duties as she continues to serve the system.
Educationaldineisd.org

Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney Named NABSE President-Elect

The National Alliance of Black School Educators recently held elections for its leaders and announced its new leadership on May 15. Members of NABSE submitted votes between May 8-14. Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney will serve as President-Elect before replacing current President Dr. Michael D. McFarland (Crowley ISD). NABSE is...
Byron, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Byron-Bergen BOE names Patrick McGee as Superintendent

The Byron-Bergen Central School District’s Board of Education (BOE) has agreed in principle to name Patrick McGee as the next Superintendent of Schools. Formal approval by the BOE is expected at the May 11 BOE meeting. School Board President Debra List said McGee possesses the key qualities that the Board...
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

ECS BOE chooses superintendent selection process

Regarding the selection process for the next superintendent, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to have each board member view the resumes separately and rank each candidate. Once each member has ranked the applicants, the board attorney will calculate the most consistent choices and the top candidates will be named.
North Royalton, OHscriptype.com

Laub named new NRCS superintendent

The North Royalton Board of Education has named Michael Laub as the next superintendent of North Royalton City Schools. The Board approved Laub’s three-year contract April 16. Currently the superintendent of Avon Local School District, Laub will officially begin his role with the district July 1. He succeeds Greg Gurka, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Canfield, OHSalem News Online

Range BOE president responds to frequent critic

CANFIELD – The South Range school board president responded to claims made by a vocal opponent of the board. President Ralph Wince Monday night responded to claims made by resident Richard Ferenchak that a part-time certified employee is receiving full benefits, stating Ferenchak is spreading misinformation that harms the integrity of the board without having full knowledge of which he speaks.
Brunswick, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Jason Niedermeyer named new Brunswick Schools superintendent

BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- After reviewing more than 21 “incredibly qualified candidates,” according to a May 15 press release from the Brunswick City Schools Board of Education, the board announced the selection of Jason Niedermeyer as the district’s new superintendent, effective Aug.1. “Seven of (the) candidates were selected for preliminary interviews....
Franklin County, GAFranklin County Citizen & The News Leader

School board names Colquitt acting superintendent

Assistant Superintendent Chuck Colquitt has been named acting superintendent of Franklin County Schools while his boss, Chris Forrer, recovers from a hospital stay. By Samantha Sinclair Staff Writer CARNESVILLE — Both the crowd and the superintendent were noticeably absent at Thursday’s Franklin County Board of Education meeting. By the end of the short…
Oklahoma Statecountywidenews.com

Burks Named Assistant Superintendent

A new assistant superintendent was hired, several middle school parents voiced concerns, employee stipends were approved and the Tecumseh Board of Education voted to join a lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Board of Education during Monday's regular monthly meeting. Brandi Burks was hired as Tecumseh Public Schools' new assistant superintendent...
Williamsville, NYAmherstbee.com

Williamsville BOE selects Darren J. Brown-Hall, Ed.D. as next superintendent

After more than four months of searching and vetting candidates, the Williamsville Board of Education has selected Darren J. Brown-Hall, Ed.D., to serve as the next district superintendent beginning July 1, 2021. “After careful consideration of all feedback, a thorough review of all the applications and a very mindful discussion with several rounds of interviews, the board of education has […]
Vestavia Hills, ALvestaviavoice.com

Bendall chosen as new BOE president

After four years serving as a Vestavia Hills Board of Education member, Steve Bendall will take over as the new president of the board in June, following a unanimous vote by his fellow board members at the May 17 meeting. Bendall, who was appointed to the Board of Education in...
Jones County, GAJones County News

GES principal named sole finalist for superintendent

Jones County Board of Education members announced the sole finalist for the superintendent’s position following a closed session Tuesday. Board Chairman Ginger Bailey said in a Wednesday interview that Charles Lundy was selected as the sole finalist, and a vote to officially name him Jones County School Superintendent would take place in 15 days.
Politicsedmondsbeacon.com

Former mayor named president of Edmonds Museum

The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society has elected a new president and added three members to its board of directors. New board president Barbara Fahey and board members Thomas Mesaros, Emily Scott, and Dave Teitzel were sworn in during the society's March annual meeting. Fahey, who replaces Jerry Freeland, has...
Johnson City, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Schools Names New Superintendent

After a three-month long search, Johnson City Schools has named a new superintendent. Eric Race secured the job after a unanimous vote by the school board on Tuesday night. Race is taking over from Mary Kay Roland, who is retiring after 48 years with the district. Race previously worked as...
Queen Anne's County, MDstardem.com

Saelens named superintendent of Queen Anne's schools

CENTREVILLE — A new superintendent of schools has been named by Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. During the open meeting portion of the Board of Education’s work session May 19, a four-year contract was awarded to Dr. Patricia Saelens, to begin in July 1, 2021. A unanimous vote was cast by board members present, President Richard Smith, Tammy Harper, Michele Morrissette and Helen Bennett.
Educationthechronicle-online.com

Catholic school board chooses superintendent as new director

A superintendent with the London District Catholic school board was named to the board’s top job Monday night. Vince Romeo takes over as director of education on Aug. 1 after five years as superintendent of education for the board that has 22,000 students. “It is an honour and blessing for...