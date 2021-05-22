LTE: Rely on outgoing superintendent expertise, name Treece as successor, says former BOE president
It was my pleasure to attend Monday’s Board of Education meeting and present the school district EcoWarriors with their award certificates. At the meeting, I learned that a survey seeking superintendent search input was sent to people in-district and to nursery schools. Media outlets Hopewell Valley News and MercerMe reported the survey on the day it closed. Since I missed the window, I reached out to a search committee member who recommended that I offer public comment rather than discussing privately. Since I am unavailable to attend next Monday’s meeting, I am publicly commenting now.mercerme.com