LTE: Rely on outgoing superintendent expertise, name Treece as successor, says former BOE president

Dr. Dawn Williams has served the Rome City Schools system for 21 years, and her role as an educator and administrator gives her a unique perspective when addressing system-wide strategies. It is for this reason that Superintendent Louis Byars recommended to the RCS Board of Education that she be named Associate Superintendent of Rome City Schools for her contributions to the overall vision he has for the schools and their stakeholders. During the May 2021 school board meeting, Board members unanimously approved her title change and additional duties as she continues to serve the system.