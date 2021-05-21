Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen ranked among worst floppers

MAVERICKS (40-28) AT MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (35-33) Time: 7 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: The magic number for the Mavs to clinch a playoff spot is two. Any combination of wins by the Mavs and losses by the Los Angeles Lakers totaling two will send the Mavs into the playoffs for the second straight season. . .This is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Mavs before they high-step it back home to entertain the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Mavs will also host the Toronto Raptors on Friday before finishing the regular season on Sunday in Minnesota. . .If the Mavs win their final four regular season games, they’ll have a 44-28 record and therefore will be one win better than the 43-32 record they posted last season when they played 75 games. . .No team in the NBA has a better record over the last 12 games than the 10-2 worksheet the Mavs have posted during that time frame. The Mavs, in fact, are 17-7 since March 29 with three of the losses coming to the Sacramento Kings. . .The Mavs are seeking their season-high tying fifth straight win tonight. They also won five in a row from March 29-April 5 when they defeated Oklahoma City, Boston, New York, Washington and Utah. . .The last time the Mavs played the Grizzlies, Luka Doncic made national headlines when he nailed an off-balanced game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mavs an electrifying 114-113 victory in Memphis. The Mavs brought the ball inbounds near midcourt with just 1.8 seconds left and down 113-111. Doncic split a pair of defenders – Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks – before lunging and leaning forward and flipping in the improbable winning shot. Doncic finished that game with 29 points, five rebounds and nine assists. . .Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to pour in 29 points on 7-of-11 baskets from beyond the 3-point arc to lead the Mavs to a 102-92 triumph over the Grizzlies in Dallas on Feb. 22. . .The Mavs have won 21 road games. The only team with more road wins are the Phoenix Suns, who have 22.