newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies: Contributor play-in predictions @ GSW

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) The Memphis Grizzlies won their first game of the play-in tournament against the San Antonio Spurs. It wasn’t pretty, but when has Memphis Grizzlies basketball ever been easy on the eyes?. The win against San Antonio looked like a game...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dillon Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsw#The Warriors#Gsw#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp#Predictions#Threatening Team#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Leads Memphis with 30 points

Brooks tallied 30 points (13-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots across 37 minutes Thursday in a win over Sacramento. Brooks was noticeably aggressive on offense in the win, finishing with a season-high 28 shot attempts. He fell two points shy of his highwater scoring mark on the campaign while chipping in on the boards and on the defensive end. Brooks is averaging a career-high 17.2 points this season, though he is shooting only 41.9 percent from the field.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview

WHERE: FedExForum - Memphis, TN. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Grayson Allen (abdominal soreness, Out), Sean McDermott (left foot soreness, Out) DALLAS: Kristaps Porzingis (knee soreness, Out), Maxi Kleber (Achilles, Questionable) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson...
NBAprojectspurs.com

Spurscast: Previewing the San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Play-in Game

In Spurscast episode 612, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Jonas Clark discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:. The Spurs in their last 4 games to end the regular season. The Spurs claiming DaQuan Jeffries off the waiver list. Previewing the Spurs vs Grizzlies play-in game. For...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBANBA

Memphis Grizzlies play-in tournament tickets for May 19 home game go on sale Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that tickets for its May 19 Home Game in the NBA Play-In Tournament will be available for purchase on Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m., including a limited number of six-person suite nights. An exclusive presale is available on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. There is a limit of four tickets per purchase. Details regarding increased capacity at FedExForum will be shared Monday, May 17.
NBAbettingnews.com

Kings vs Grizzlies Betting Preview: Back-to-Back Success Could Help Eliminated Kings Play Spoiler in Memphis

In the first Kings vs Grizzlies matchup last night, Sacramento ran out of gas and ran out of games to make the postseason. They are officially out of the playoffs in the Western Conference, so even though back-to-backs have been surprisingly profitable for the Kings, they might not have much in the tank emotionally. The Grizzlies are tied with the Golden State Warriors with a couple of games to play. Both teams are going to make the play-in tournament, so their motivation is tough to handicap.
NBA104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week’s play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

The dawning of a brand new day for the Memphis Grizzlies

It is over. Finished. Complete. The rebuild of the Memphis Grizzlies is done. Bury it. Burn it. Shove it in a deep dark place and only remember it when you want to make a Tyler Dorsey joke only a few will understand. It’s likely the roster will continue to change, so that process is ongoing. But on this day, the time of convey debates and lottery ball wishes are no more. The era of “data accumulation” has come to an end.
NBASportsBook Review

Kings vs. Grizzlies NBA Picks: Tanking in Memphis

They beat the NBA odds Thursday, but now that they’re toast, the Sacramento Kings might punt Friday’s rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies. Friday, May 14, 2021 – 09:00 PM EDT at FedExForum. I think we can all agree that the 2020-21 NBA season has been one big steaming pile of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...