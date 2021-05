SEATTLE — Given what has transpired in the first 31 days of the 2021 season, the stretches of weak contact and scoreless innings, the strikeouts upon strikeouts from the bottom of the batting order, the overall data coming into Wednesday afternoon’s homestand finale that shows the Mariners to have the second-worst batting average (.207), on-base percentage (.287) and third-worst on-base plus slugging percentage (.656) in all of Major League Baseball, well, suffering defeat in the most frustrating way possible — being held hitless — wasn’t so much a distinct possibility at some point but an obvious inevitability.