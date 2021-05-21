newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch is creating a hot tub category because you are all still kids about it

By Christopher Fisher
thecherawchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Apparently, the only thing that pisses a player off more than a woman in a revealing costume removed from the game is a woman in a revealing costume flocking to Twitch. Yes, Thomas Gamer’s hypothetical, Twitch Streamer has complained in recent months that women in bikinis have gotten more viewers than Call of Duty streams, and Twitch has finally responded to this stressful argument by basically saying, “No, fools, we’re blocking everyone again. Because it’s hot.

www.thecherawchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hot Tub#Hot Tubs#Null#Creating Content#Content Creators#Swimming Pools#Twitch Streamer#Kids#Internet Ninja#Bikinis#Individual Creators#Genre#Friendly Music Enthusiast#User#Brands#Agonizing Memes#Duty Streams#Advertisers#Computer Games#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Meme
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
GAMINGbible

xQc Says Twitch Demonetising Hot Tub Streamer ‘Saved Everybody’

Twitch's biggest topic these last weeks has, without a doubt, been the "hot tub stream meta". As Twitch's terms of service allow streamers to wear clothing like bikinis in "appropriate" settings, some creators have taken to using hot tubs (or paddling pools) in their content. The platform's biggest hot tub streamer, Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa has recently had issues with Twitch's policies as the site has removed her ability to make money using advertising - a move that fellow popular streamer xQc thinks might have saved other streamers.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Twitch Hot Tub Streams Now Have Own Official Category To "Control The Content"

Twitch has now instated an official category for those hot tub streams that have gotten the gamers riled up and what's next for content creation on the service. Now, I'm not one to pass judgement on anyone's living choices, so if you've been under a rock for the last month, I'll ensure you're up to speed. A significant trend towards streamers dressed in swimwear and sitting in paddling pools was seen in the Just Chatting category on Twitch. A lot of these content creators were women and their streams involved casual chats, challenges, and minigames. Though this wasn't violating any of the policies of the platform, a proportion of people were upset over the attention that these women were gaining through their hot tub streams. "I'm gonna be honest, this hot tub meta is by far the most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch in forever," said Twitch star Félix 'xQc' Lengyel. "What a sad reality. Please get this trash off the front page."
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Fortnite’s free Street Shadows challenge pack & Ruby skin

Fortnite is giving the Street Shadows challenge pack and the Ruby skin away for free as part of the Epic Games Mega Sale on PC. Here’s how you can get it on all platforms. One of the best parts of Fortnite is the huge array of skins and cosmetics that players can wear, ranging from original creations like Peely and Fishstick to ambitious crossovers like Lara Croft and DC’s Beast Boy.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Yes, I'm buying My Friend Peppa Pig

My Friend Peppa Pig is due out 22nd October on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The trailer, below, confirms the game has the real voice of Peppa. Publisher Bandai Namco is not messing about. In all seriousness, I'm definitely getting this game. My five-year-old daughter...
Behind Viral Videosdotesports.com

Twitch’s djWHEAT addresses the ‘hot tub meta’

Hot tub streams might be a part of the “meta” on Twitch right now, but Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham attempted to defuse the notion that they could lead to explicit content on the platform. Hosting a stream on Twitch’s official account yesterday, Graham, who heads community productions, answered questions and discussed...
Behind Viral Videossuperjumpmagazine.com

Twitch’s Hot Tub Meta Exposes a Tug of War

It all began with the creation of the so-called hot tub meta. xoAeriel purchased a blow-up hot tub in December 2020, customized it with LED lights, and started to do Twitch streams from it. Her views surged. In the competitive streaming environment, any new developments draw attention; soon others began doing their own hot tub streams, creating a new meta.
Charitiesdexerto.com

Twitch streamer CallMeKevin raises over $43k in charity hot tub stream

Irish Twitch streamer Kevin ‘CallMeKevin’ O’Reilly decided to take advantage of the ‘hot tub meta’ and raised a substantial amount of money for charity in the process. The hot tub meta is something that has caused huge controversy among the Twitch community throughout 2021. Twitch have advised that they’re “closely”...
TwitchThe Verge

Twitch launches a dedicated ‘hot tubs’ category after advertiser pushback

Twitch is launching a dedicated category for hot tub streams after claiming that it has received pushback from advertisers and viewers about how the trend has taken over the platform. The new “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category is meant to let creators stream what they want, while also giving Twitch advertisers a more convenient way to prevent ads from running on streams that they don’t approve of.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

Amouranth Hits Back At Hot Tub Meta Criticism

Amouranth is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, recently knocking Pokimane out of the top spot on the platform, but her latest comments on Twitch policies have fans divided. Amouranth spoke up about Twitch's recent decision to ban some streamers who film in hot tubs or outdoor pools, ultimately coming out in favor of women getting to film however they please. However, the issue seems a little more complicated than that.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Pokimane slams Twitch for not cracking down on ‘hot tub’ meta

Twitch’s ‘hot tub meta’ is snowballing out of control, but although streamers have found themselves at odds over the issue, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys believes Twitch deserves most of the blame, not the individuals doing it. Hot tub streams aren’t a new phenomenon on Twitch. They’ve been around for a while...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Twitch streamer Malena explains why hot tub streams need to be stopped

Popular Twitch streamer Malena ‘Malena’ Tudi has voiced her opinion on the negative impact of hot tub streams and explained why they need to be stopped. Just like any other platform, Twitch goes through trends and phases where a particular type of content becomes very popular for a period of time. Well, the ongoing ‘Hot Tub meta’ that’s taken over Twitch in the last few months has become a controversial topic among the community.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Alinity Responds to Hot Tub Streams and Twitch's Reaction

This week, Twitch finally addressed Hot Tub Streams, a type of stream that was dominating the platform for weeks and causing plenty of division and controversy along the way. The response is lengthy and detailed, but the cliff notes are the Amazon-owned platform has created a "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches" category that will now home these streams, which were previously placed in the Just Chatting category. For now, it remains to be seen how this will change the landscape of hot tub streams, but Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, one of the platform's most popular streamers, is a big fan of the response and what it means for the future of the platform.