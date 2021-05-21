Twitch is creating a hot tub category because you are all still kids about it
Apparently, the only thing that pisses a player off more than a woman in a revealing costume removed from the game is a woman in a revealing costume flocking to Twitch. Yes, Thomas Gamer's hypothetical, Twitch Streamer has complained in recent months that women in bikinis have gotten more viewers than Call of Duty streams, and Twitch has finally responded to this stressful argument by basically saying, "No, fools, we're blocking everyone again. Because it's hot.