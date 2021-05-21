Diane Sabatka-Rine
Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), was honored recently for her service during the pandemic. The NDCS was well-represented at a ceremony for recipients of the annual State of Nebraska Excellence in Leadership awards. Eighteen individuals received a desk plaque and a Nebraska Navy admiralship from Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, May 14. Nominations for awards were submitted last summer and focused on outstanding service to the state during COVID-19.correctionalnews.com