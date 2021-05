WTS Yokohama this weekend opens the 2021 World Championship season but also serves as a crucial event in Olympic Qualifying for several countries – especially vital for the powerful U.S. women Olympic contenders. GivWTS Yokohama this weekend opens the 2021 World Championship season but also serves as a crucial event in Olympic Qualifying for several countries – especially vital for the powerful U.S. women Olympic contenders. Given the 2020/2021 Olympic Triathlon Qualifying interruptions due to the Covid pandemic, the final window for events which may count for Olympic qualification range from May 15 through June 14 this year. While several countries will not include Yokohama in their Olympic qualifying calculation, the U.S. women will be there in force.