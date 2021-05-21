newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Minister Ketter provides € 8 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza | Instagram VTM News

By Gaylord Greenwood
thecherawchronicle.com
 1 day ago

The Minister for Development Cooperation, Maryam Ketter (Forwitt), released 8 million euros in humanitarian aid for the residents of Gaza. You will announce this on Friday. There has been one since Friday night The ceasefire is in effect between Israel and HamasThe radical Palestinian movement in Gaza. The truce came after 11 days of heavy fighting between the two sides, which killed more than 240 people, most of them in Gaza.

www.thecherawchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza#Vtm#Charity#Humanitarian Access#Palestine#Instagram Vtm News#Hamasthe#Palestinian#Furut#Israeli Goods#Immediate Action#Critical Infrastructure#Heavy Fighting#People#Partner Organizations#Sign#Money#Free Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Charities
Related
Advocacyinvesting.com

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, U.N. to launch Gaza aid appeal

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held into a third day on Sunday as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the worst outbreak of fighting in years. Egyptian mediators have been shuttling between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by...
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m homeless again’: Devastated Palestinians count cost of another war in Gaza

The only thing this Palestinian father has left of his house in Gaza is his key.Perched awkwardly on a child’s chair in a classroom where he and his family are now living, Mithqal Al-Sirsawy, 40, explains that last week his home was levelled for the fourth time.Living close to the border fence with Israel, his house has been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the wars of 2008, 2012, 2014 and most recently last week.Every time this happens, his family flees to schools run by the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) that during times of war are turned into makeshift shelters.This...
Advocacydallassun.com

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire holding as aid arrives in Gaza

A ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants came into effect after 11 days of airstrikes and rocket fire. The people of displaced Palestine returned to their homes, and Israelis began to resume a normal life. The international focus has now turned to the reconstruction of the bomb-shattered...
Charitiesmilwaukeesun.com

Aid Agencies Gear Up for Massive Gaza Rehabilitation

GENEVA - International aid agencies are assessing the damage caused in the Gaza Strip during recent fighting between Israel and Gaza militants to get an estimate of the likely cost of rehabilitating the Palestinian territory. Aid agencies are expressing enormous relief at the cease-fire that has ended 11 days of...
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Concerns grow over Gaza's humanitarian crisis

The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appears to be holding this weekend. The agreement follows 11 days of fighting between Israel Defense Forces and Hamas that resulted in the deaths of more than 230 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams is in Gaza to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis and the impact the cease-fire is having on the region.
WorldUN News Centre

UN chief welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas

The UN chief has welcomed the ceasefire declared between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, following 11 days of rocket and air attacks, which have left more than 240 reportedly dead and thousands injured, the majority in the occupied Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Secretary-General António Guterres made a statement to...
Middle EastTribTown.com

Palestinian minister: Cease-fire in Gaza is `not enough’

UNITED NATIONS — The Palestinians’ top diplomat said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep Thursday night but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem’s future and achieving an independent Palestinian state. Riad Al-Malki told reporters on...
AdvocacyWBUR

Humanitarian Crisis, Political Reckoning Loom As Smoke Clears In Gaza

After nearly two weeks of uninterrupted violence, the people of Israel and the Gaza Strip enjoyed a fragile cease-fire Friday. The fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas claimed more than 200 lives, and leaves behind a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a possible political reckoning for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
CharitiesNBC News

Humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza as rebuilding efforts get underway

As residents picked through rubble and continued to take stock of the damage in the Gaza Strip, humanitarian aid arrived in the long impoverished region on Saturday, less than 48 hours after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was declared. The United Nations said it had released $22.5 million, which...
Advocacywtvbam.com

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza

CAIRO (Reuters) – World Health Organization officials called on Thursday for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza to allow access for aid as the health system in the Palestinian enclave faces critical shortages. “The closure of entry and exit points for patients and humanitarian health teams and the...
Charitiesdevex.com

Humanitarian relief in Gaza reaching a 'critical point,' UN rep says

A few days ago, Mahmoud Shalabi, senior program manager for the nonprofit Medical Aid for Palestinians, ventured out alone to his organization’s warehouse in the Gaza Strip to help retrieve pharmaceutical drugs and other medical items. The once-routine journey was terrifying, Shalabi said. “There were no cars to take me...
AdvocacyPosted by
Newsweek

China to Send $1 Million In Cash to Gaza After Ceasefire With Israel

China is prepared to send more than $2 million to Gaza to help a relief effort for the Palestinian people in the wake of two weeks of violence between Hamas and Israel. Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday after the area saw its worst violence in years. Hundreds of people, mostly Palestinians, were killed in the conflict that drew in the global community and China, as the head of the United Nations Security Council, joined the chorus of countries calling for Israeli restraint.