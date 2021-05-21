Minister Ketter provides € 8 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza | Instagram VTM News

The only thing this Palestinian father has left of his house in Gaza is his key.Perched awkwardly on a child’s chair in a classroom where he and his family are now living, Mithqal Al-Sirsawy, 40, explains that last week his home was levelled for the fourth time.Living close to the border fence with Israel, his house has been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the wars of 2008, 2012, 2014 and most recently last week.Every time this happens, his family flees to schools run by the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) that during times of war are turned into makeshift shelters.This...