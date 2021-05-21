Minister Ketter provides € 8 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza | Instagram VTM News
The Minister for Development Cooperation, Maryam Ketter (Forwitt), released 8 million euros in humanitarian aid for the residents of Gaza. You will announce this on Friday. There has been one since Friday night The ceasefire is in effect between Israel and HamasThe radical Palestinian movement in Gaza. The truce came after 11 days of heavy fighting between the two sides, which killed more than 240 people, most of them in Gaza.www.thecherawchronicle.com