Thomas Mitchel “Mickey” Martin, 73, husband of Mrs. Elaine Wilkinson Martin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mickey was raised in Lewisburg, Ky., attended the University of Tennessee at Martin on a basketball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences. After college, he began his career as a middle school biology teacher and coach. Mickey retired as a Design Engineering Manager at Savannah River Site after 35 years of service with Bechtel Corporation. After retiring, he enjoyed mowing grass, fishing, and most of all, spending time with family. He was a faithful member of Miracle Baptist Church for 23 years. He was an active Elder and was the leader of the Buildings and Grounds team and the Audio team. He was active in the Men’s Ministry, the RCCI prison ministry, and sang bass in the Gospel Miracles Quartet.