Cancer

Maastricht UMC + provides a better brain tumor image

By Haley Howe
thecherawchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFET (Fluoroethyl-Tyrosine) is an amino acid and is included in regions where many proteins are produced. This is the case, for example, with some malignant brain tumors such as glioblastoma. Using a PET / MRI scanner (both positron emission tomography and magnetic resonance imaging), the uptake of FET in a brain tumor can be accurately measured and imaged. This is important, for example, to determine the best location for a neurosurgical biopsy.

