Orange County, CA

AFSCME Local 3112's Adrian Prieto named an Orange County Classified School Employee of the Year!

afscme36.org
 3 days ago

Congratulations to AUHSD's Adrian Prieto, HVAC technician, who was named an Orange County Classified School Employee of the Year!. Representing the Skilled Trades category, Adrian Prieto is a heating ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, technician in the Anaheim Union High School District. As an HVAC technician, Prieto is directly responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all HVAC units at four of the district’s largest school sites — that’s a total of more than 380 units.

www.afscme36.org
