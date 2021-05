Whole Foods denies an immigrant employee an interview, and is hit with a discrimination lawsuit. Mark Opio, 36, who spent almost a decade living in a refugee camp, immigrated to Maine twenty years ago. He recently applied for a position as an assistant team leader at Whole Foods and received an invitation for a panel interview. However, he has alleged in a new lawsuit that the company canceled this appointment because Opio couldn’t read the store’s operations manual – a claim he says is untrue. The suit also contends a manager “told Opio that he hadn’t done enough to prove himself to others in the department where he hoped to work and failed to get co-workers to accept you as one of them.”