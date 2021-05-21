newsbreak-logo
Ishpeming, MI

Ellie Mackay talks teammates & leadership

By Connor Sturgill
abc10up.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING, Mich. – Ellie Mackay is the reigning GLIAC Player of the Year, and has been named an honorable mention All-American but when Connor Sturgill talked with Mackay she gave all her praise to her teammates. CS: Now Ellie obviously your highlights and achievements are pretty well known, but what...

abc10up.com
Ishpeming, MI
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Westwood splits pair of 8-0 boys tennis decisions

ISHPEMING — It was all or nothing for the Westwood High School boys tennis team on Monday. The Patriots whitewashed Gladstone 8-0 while also getting blanked by undefeated Negaunee with the same 8-0 score. Just to keep the 8-0 theme going, that’s now the Miners record, according to coach Kyle...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Superiorland Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. ISHPEMING — Sibling rivalry is common among brothers and sisters, but two Westwood High School seniors carried the competition all through school. Fraternal twins Terri and Kelly Laitinen, 18, will graduate June 2 with only .01 grade point separating their near-perfect averages. Terri, with a 3.99 GPA is WHS valedictorian and Kelly, who received an A- in gym class, is salutatorian with a 3.98. Daughters of David and Janet Laitinen of Ishpeming, the twins said their proud parents have been boasting. Terri has been awarded the four-year Presidential Scholarship from AAA to attend Northern Michigan University, where she plans to study marketing and management and hopes to become a market research analyst. Kelly received a four-year Board of Control Scholarship from Michigan Tech University where she plans to study technical and scientific communications. When they leave for college next fall, it will be their first time apart. “It will be strange sharing a room with someone else,” Kelly said. “But we plan on seeing each other at least every other weekend,” Terri added.
Marquette County, MIMining Journal

Superiorland Baseball League seeks participants, another team

NEGAUNEE — The Superiorland Baseball League is readying to begin its fifth season in about a month, though a schedule is still to be worked out. League official and Marquette County Mavericks player-manager James Larsen said the adult baseball league has five solid teams — the Mavericks, Negaunee Blasters, Coldwell Banker-Craig Heinonen, the Channing Railroaders and the Escanaba-based Elmer’s County Market.
Ishpeming, MIMining Journal

Westwood softball fights through cold, sweeps Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — The Westwood softball team had to battle through a cold wind, intermittent rain and even a little snow for a period of time Thursday afternoon, but it didn’t seem to faze the Patriots in their doubleheader with Ishpeming. Westwood got its bats going in the first game to...
Negaunee, MIMining Journal

Miners take 2 from Hematites

NEGAUNEE — The Negaunee Miners girls softball team swept visiting Ishpeming Tuesday night at LaCombe Field. In the first game, the Miners shut out the Hematites, 11-0, with Josie Thomson the winning pitcher. Hailey Hytinen took the loss for Ishpeming. Offensive leaders for the Miners were Ally Ennett, who had...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

NMU names more outstanding grads

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University has announced six more outstanding graduates:. Katreena Hite, a native of Gwinn, has been named one of three Northern Michigan University Social Work Department 2020-21 outstanding graduating graduate students. She will earn a Master of Social Work degree Saturday. Her concentration is in public policy and administration.