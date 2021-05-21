newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

AFSCME Local 127 Ratifies Contract with City of San Diego

afscme36.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of AFSCME Local 127 have agreed to a two-year contract with the City of San Diego, with 87 percent of voters voting ‘yes’ for ratification. One year ago, the Local 127 membership ratified a one-year contract that did not include any wage increases. The City used the COVID-19 pandemic as reason for denying a wage increase. Just a few weeks ago, the City was still refusing to offer a wage increase. However, after the passing of the American Rescue Plan, which AFSCME lobbied tirelessly for, the Local 127 negotiations team managed to secure the first significant wage increase that the membership has seen in years.

www.afscme36.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afscme#Local Union#Ratification#Team Members#Afscme#The American Rescue Plan#Office#Bargaining Unit Members#Voting#July#Voters#American#127 Ratifies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAtheartnewspaper.com

San Diego’s arts institutions cry out as mayor maintains 50% reduction in city funding into 2022

San Diego arts organisations are still struggling from last year’s 50% cut in the city’s arts and culture budget, which Mayor Kevin Falcouner instituted to offset lost tax revenue in the early months of the pandemic. These cuts now remain in the mayor’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, despite the pandemic easing in the US, which has institutions deeply concerned about their future and urging leaders to reconsider.
San Diego, CAPLANetizen

San Diego Residents Challenge the City's ADU Regulations

Some San Diego residents are pushing back on the city's recent loosening of regulations on backyard "granny flats," citing concerns that the increased density could "destroy neighborhood character." "Hundreds of residents in Kensington, Talmadge, Rolando and El Cerrito are demanding an immediate moratorium on a city policy approved in October...
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Eldorado Area Water And Sanitation District Workers Ratify Teamster Contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 492 members have unanimously ratified a first-time contract with the Eldorado Area Water and Sanitation District, gaining wage increases and workplace protections. The workers who service, inspect, test, repair and maintain the clean water management facilities in Eldorado, N.M., joined Local...
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Cannabis workers ratify union contract

IMPERIAL – This city’s retail cannabis outlet is officially a union shop. March and Ash issued a release Monday that employees at three of its four locations in San Diego and Imperial counties ratified their first-ever union contract on May 12.
Politicsbouldercityreview.com

City attorney’s contract approved

It’s official. Brittany Walker is the new city attorney. City Council unanimously approved her negotiated contract during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19. Walker has been working as the acting city attorney since October and council approved hiring her full time in April, pending a physical examination and background check. According to supporting documents, Walker passed both of those requirements.
San Diego, CAganjapreneur.com

San Diego-Area Dispensary Workers Approve Union Contract

Employees at three March and Ash dispensaries in the greater San Diego area voted last week to join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135. Workers employed at three March and Ash dispensaries voted last week to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135, marking the first time a union contract has been ratified by any cannabis businesses in the San Diego, California region, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The affected dispensaries are in Vista, Imperial, and San Diego.
San Diego, CAcoolsandiegosights.com

San Diego hero beautifies our city.

An unselfish, unsung hero in San Diego has dedicated countless hours of hard work to making our city more beautiful. I’m speaking of Joseph Ciavarella. For five years he spearheaded the improvement and beautification of Tweet Street Park, a neighborhood park atop Cortez Hill. During my walks over the years...
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.