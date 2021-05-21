AFSCME Local 127 Ratifies Contract with City of San Diego

Members of AFSCME Local 127 have agreed to a two-year contract with the City of San Diego, with 87 percent of voters voting ‘yes’ for ratification. One year ago, the Local 127 membership ratified a one-year contract that did not include any wage increases. The City used the COVID-19 pandemic as reason for denying a wage increase. Just a few weeks ago, the City was still refusing to offer a wage increase. However, after the passing of the American Rescue Plan, which AFSCME lobbied tirelessly for, the Local 127 negotiations team managed to secure the first significant wage increase that the membership has seen in years.