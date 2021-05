When Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal went before the Board of Supervisors on April 20 to plead his case for a $12.3 million budget enhancement, part of the discussion centered around the pandemic and how it had hammered the department’s coffers. More cleaning supplies were needed to sanitize the jail, for example. Personal protective equipment had to be purchased for all employees and inmates, and overtime had to be paid, Bernal told the supervisors, because when Covid broke out among the inmate population, deputies and staff who were exposed had to quarantine, test and remain off duty.