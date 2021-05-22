newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, IN

George E. Wall

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA service will be Monday at 3:00 pm with visitation. from 1 to 3 pm at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home.

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, IN
Obituaries
City
Franklin, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maguire Funeral Home#Visitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

Police, Fire – May 17

7:12 a.m. Friday – Graham Road and Tracy Road, Whiteland. 4:40 p.m. Wednesday – W. Fairview Road and Shadow Hill Drive, Greenwood. The following people were recently arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail:. Roger Fredrick Joseph Cordi, 29, 8244 Rawles Ave., Indianapolis; arrested on a charge of bond...
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Mary K. Meadows

Mary K. (Sisson) Meadows, age 92 of Franklin and formerly of Indianapolis. Died on May 14, 2021. Visitation on Tuesday from 4-8 pm with a funeral service on Wednesday at noon. All services at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Ruth Heminger

Ruth M. Heminger, 69, Franklin passed away on May 11, 2021. A celebration of life open house will be Monday, May 17th, 4 to 7 pm at The Barn at Crystal Spring Farm in Franklin. Information: 317-736-5528.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Tamara Smith

Tamara Smith, 49, of Franklin, Indiana passed away Saturday, May 8th, 2021 in Indianapolis. Visitation at 11AM with funeral at 1PM on Friday May 14, 2021 at Jessen Funeral Home Franklin Chapel. Burial at Young’s Creek Cemetery in Franklin, Indiana.
Greenwood, INdailyjournal.net

Bik H. Poon

Bik H. Poon 75 of Greenwood, IN passed away Friday May 7, 2021 at her residence in Greenwood, IN surround by her loving family. She was born June 23, 1945 in Fuzhou, Fijian, China to Jun Tong Pan and Lian Jin Zheng. She married Hau F. Li, he survives. She...
Columbus, INRepublic

Billy Ray Mitchell

Billy Ray Mitchell, 77, of Franklin, formerly of Columbus, died May 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Myers-Reed Chapel on 25th Street.
Indianapolis, INdailyjournal.net

Robert Kent “Robbie” Stone II

Robert Kent “Robbie” Stone II 39 of Indianapolis, IN passed away Saturday May 1, 2021. He was born September 2, 1981 in Beech Grove, IN to Robert Kent Stone and Patty Jo (Henley) Stone, they preceded him in death. He attended Mooresville High School. He had been a maintenance worker...
Switzerland County, INWRBI Radio

Mr. Darrin Scott Atwood

Mr. Darrin Scott Atwood, age 49, of Fairland, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on October 14, 1971 in Franklin, Indiana. He was the loving son of Darvin Franklin Atwood, whom preceded him in death and Linda Lou (Donica) Drake. Darrin was raised in Morgan County, Indiana and later moved to the Switzerland County community where he was a 1990 graduate of the Switzerland County High School and was also on the honor roll. Darrin excelled at Southeastern Career Center in Versailles, Indiana where he received his electrician license. Darrin was inducted into the United States Army in 1991 in Madison, Indiana and was honorably discharged. He was employed as a journeyman electrician for Union Local #481 of Indianapolis, Indiana for 20 years. He was a member and a deacon at Fairland Baptist Church in Fairland, Indiana. Darrin loved helping everyone that he could and was a jack of all trades except for plumbing! He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. Darrin passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence.