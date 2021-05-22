George E. Wall

Mr. Darrin Scott Atwood, age 49, of Fairland, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on October 14, 1971 in Franklin, Indiana. He was the loving son of Darvin Franklin Atwood, whom preceded him in death and Linda Lou (Donica) Drake. Darrin was raised in Morgan County, Indiana and later moved to the Switzerland County community where he was a 1990 graduate of the Switzerland County High School and was also on the honor roll. Darrin excelled at Southeastern Career Center in Versailles, Indiana where he received his electrician license. Darrin was inducted into the United States Army in 1991 in Madison, Indiana and was honorably discharged. He was employed as a journeyman electrician for Union Local #481 of Indianapolis, Indiana for 20 years. He was a member and a deacon at Fairland Baptist Church in Fairland, Indiana. Darrin loved helping everyone that he could and was a jack of all trades except for plumbing! He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. Darrin passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence.