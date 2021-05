The creamy, thick moisturizer for the face and body that contains essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and repair aggressively dry skin. Here's the deal. When you have skin as perennially dry, parched, and prone to rough patches as mine is, a lightweight lotion or body oil simply won't cut it. Sure, I might have a rare skin condition most people have never heard of, but something tells me my friends with psoriasis and eczema have experienced similar struggles when it comes to moisturizing, too. It's this reason that I rely on one of the richest (and yet, most affordable) heavy-duty skin-care products in the game: CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream.