The story of how a family-owned jewellery brand in India decided to go for a counter-category narrative for the first time in its history, and why has it worked so well?. At the last count, Bhima Jewellery’s recently launched ‘Pure As Love’ campaign had over 8.4 lac views (840,000). Now that is a sizable metric for a brand campaign - even more so for a brand that is going to turn 100 in another four years.