Gators play on Monday against Illinois at 7 p.m. ET. Tennis Channel Release: Tennis Channel will again be the exclusive television home of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, with live coverage set for Wednesday, May 19, through Saturday, May 22. The channel will show men’s and women’s annual team competition from the quarterfinals through the finals starting each evening at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event, which determines the national collegiate champions in men’s and women’s tennis, is being held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.