A Conversation on Culture: Margaret Cho, Jeannie Mai, Keiko Agena and Asif Ali on Asian Excellence (Exclusive)
With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month underway, ET gathered four trailblazing Hollywood storytellers and creators -- Margaret Cho, Jeannie Mai, Keiko Agena and Asif Ali -- for a candid, emotional, unfiltered and wide-ranging (virtual) chat earlier this month to discuss what being Asian means to them, how their distinct upbringings informed their career paths, the state of representation of Asian culture in mainstream media (and beyond) and how allies can join the fight against anti-Asian racism.www.whas11.com