Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch
Two Bundesliga sides with very different final-day aspirations face off on Saturday as Werder Bremen hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Bremen occupy the relegation play-off spot going into the contest. Last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Augsburg led to a coaching change, as Florian Kohfeldt was removed and former manager Thomas Schaaf was brought in. Their recent form is by far the worst in the league, as Die Grün-Weißen have only picked up one point from a possible 27 in their last nine league games.www.vavel.com