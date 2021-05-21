Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

It’s shaping up to be one of the most significant months in USMNT history for players making their way in Europe and this weekend’s action is a major factor in that. In the EPL we have a preview of the Champions League matchup between Manchester City and Chelsea; in Spain it’s Sergino Dest and Barcelona looking to make a title winning move in La Liga; and in Germany there is no race for the title but we do have Borussia Dortmund looking to sneak their way into Champions League competition and Werder Bremen looking to avoid a fall into relegation. All that and more coming at you this weekend: