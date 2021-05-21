FCSO assists in Carroll County arrest

I’ll speak good and slow so Democrats can understand me. I’d like to know how you Democrats feel about what’s going on at the border and about our veterans. The half-a-million veterans we got in this country that live in the streets, that sleep in cars and cardboard boxes. How dare you? What are you trying to do to this country? We won’t allow it to happen. You’re telling people to come here and you’re going to give them every whim that they want – food, clothing, transportation – and you’ve got hungry people, you’ve got homeless people, veterans living in the streets, sleeping in cars and dying, but you’d rather take care of these people who have no right to be here. Lawbreakers. Well, you’re going to reap what you sow. We’re not going to put these people before our veterans. You may do it but, you’ll have to answer for it. This is ridiculous.