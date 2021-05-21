newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, VA

FCSO assists in Carroll County arrest

By Staff Report
Southwest Virginia Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCARROLL – A Dugspur man was arrested April 8, and charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance (methamphetamine), Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp announced this week, crediting Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation. Carlos James Nester, 66, was taken into custody and brought...

swvatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, VA
Floyd County, VA
Government
Carroll County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
City
Dugspur, VA
County
Floyd County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#County Sheriff#Fcso#Floyd County Sheriff#Law Enforcement Agencies#Man#Drug#This Week#Leads#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Board of Supervisors Republican primaries Saturday

Floyd County’s Republican Legislative Committee announced four official candidates at the end of April for the May 15 mass meetings to elect nominees for the Courthouse and Indian Valley seats on the county Board of Supervisors. Kristen Koch and Jennifer Miller will face off for the Republican nomination for the...
Carroll County, VAheraldcourier.com

VSP investigating fatal crash in Carroll County

Authorities say they're investigating a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County that killed two men on Saturday. The driver, Christopher S. Fugitt, 29, of Hillsville, Virginia, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. The passenger, Jarrett L. Hand, 48, of Hickory, North Carolina, also died at the scene.
Virginia StateGalax Gazette

Two killed in U.S. 52 crash

HILLSVILLE – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle double fatality crash in Carroll County that occurred Saturday on U.S. 52 just outside of Hillsville. VSP reported that on May 8 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling through a curve in the southbound lane of Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road, when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the highway.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Two men killed in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Carroll County. The crash happened just after midnight May 8 on Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road. The driver of a Ford Fusion was moving through...
Virginia Statethecarrollnews.com

State Police investigating double-fatal Carroll accident

Virginia State Police Trooper C.A. Thompson is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County that claimed the lives of two people early May 8. According to state police reports, the crash occurred Saturday, May 8 at 12:05 a.m. on U.S. 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road.
Hillsville, VAthecarrollnews.com

Flea Market on – for now

Town Employee Joshua Edwards (left) is presented a plaque by Mayor Gregory Crowder honoring him for 10 years of service. The presentation happened during a town council meeting on April 26. David Broyles | The Carroll News. Town Employee Rodney Felts (left) was presented a plaque by Mayor Gregory Crowder...
Virginia StateWSLS

Two men die in crash on Route 52 in Southwest Virginia

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a car crash early Saturday morning in Carroll County on Route 52. At 12:05 a.m., a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling through a curve in the southbound lane of Route 52 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia StateWSET

2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Carroll County that occurred Saturday. They say the crash happened at 12:05 a.m. on Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road. VSP says a man was traveling through a curve in...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:. – Ryu William Ballard, of Forsyth County to Katelin Victoria Hartman, of Forsyth County. – Walter Alexandro Perez Garcia, of Surry County to Kameron Dionne Walker, of Surry County. – William Joshua Smith, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Jenna Marie Towe,...
Cana, VAGalax Gazette

Fugitive caught at checkpoint, drugs seized

CANA – Local police arrested a multi-county fugitive this past week during a license checkpoint, resulting in the seizure of large amounts of cash and narcotics. Sheriff Kevin Kemp reported that on May 1, members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Wards Gap Road and Orchard Gap Road in the Cana community.
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Remembering a Floyd historian

A Floyd County High School graduate and long-time advocate for preserving Floyd County’s history, 66 year-old Gerald Via died Tuesday, April 6. Gerald is remembered in Floyd as a devout community historian and servant, and is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vicky Walter Via, and his parents, Theodore and Louise Compton Via.
Virginia StateWSLS

Wanted fugitive taken into custody in Southwestern Virginia

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County deputies took a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday. On Saturday, authorities said they were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Wards Gap Rd. and Orchard Gap Rd. in the Cana community of Carroll County when they came across a man driving a four-door sedan.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Roanoke County in west central Virginia Southeastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia Northeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shawsville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Vinton Troutville and Boones Mill. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dugspur, VAthecarrollnews.com

Dugspur woman charged with arson

A Carroll County woman has been arrested for arson and drug-related charges after she allegedly stood outside of a burning residence smiling as she watched the structure burn. According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, a deputy with his department responded to a structure fire April 24 at 1947 Deep Water Road in Dugspur.
Carroll County, VAGalax Gazette

Reader's Hotline 4/30/21

I’ll speak good and slow so Democrats can understand me. I’d like to know how you Democrats feel about what’s going on at the border and about our veterans. The half-a-million veterans we got in this country that live in the streets, that sleep in cars and cardboard boxes. How dare you? What are you trying to do to this country? We won’t allow it to happen. You’re telling people to come here and you’re going to give them every whim that they want – food, clothing, transportation – and you’ve got hungry people, you’ve got homeless people, veterans living in the streets, sleeping in cars and dying, but you’d rather take care of these people who have no right to be here. Lawbreakers. Well, you’re going to reap what you sow. We’re not going to put these people before our veterans. You may do it but, you’ll have to answer for it. This is ridiculous.
Floyd, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Second round of NRV Resiliency Grants available

NEW RIVER VALLEY — A second round of grants are available to small business owners in Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery counties through the New River Valley Small Business Relief Program, a $1.6 million fund. Businesses are not eligible to receive a second grant from the program, which awarded its first round of funding during the winter.