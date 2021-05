“Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tax Increment financing (TIF) funds – totaling over $50 million – and broke ground at the new Northeast Heights, located at the Minnesota Avenue, NE and Benning Road, NE corridor in Ward 7. Northeast Heights is designed as a destination location to include mixed-use development consisting of new and reimagined retail, dining, and residential spaces. A primary anchor of the development is the relocation of the Department of General Services (DGS) headquarters, to be located at 3924 Minnesota Avenue, NE. Mayor Bowser was joined by Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent C. Gray, representatives from Cedar Realty Trust, the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, Asland Capital Partners, Administration officials and members of the community.