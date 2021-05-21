newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Blackpool 3-3 Oxford United: A game that encapsulated what football is about ends with Wembley beckoning the Seasiders

By Robin Mumford
vavel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford United ended their season with a heroic defeat at a bouncing Bloomfield Road on Friday night. There were glimmers of hope throughout the game that United could regain grip on the tie, after trailing 3-0 from the first leg. An early goal from Matty Taylor was quickly buried into the sands of Blackpool's beaches when the 12th man roared the Tangerines to an emphatic playoff win.

