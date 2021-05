3 Retail Stocks To Watch Amid The Pent-Up Demand In The Space. Safe to say, it has been an interesting year for the retail industry. If anything, the pandemic has shown that not all retail stocks are made equal. After all, the e-commerce sector of the industry exploded onto the scene when coronavirus first hit. This was no doubt because most consumers were homebound amidst lockdowns. We saw this trend continue well throughout the past year culminating in a massive spike in retail sales from the top retail stocks in the stock market.