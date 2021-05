As he was running for a second term in 2014, Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a package of bills with the stated goal of boosting equality for women in New York. At the heart of the proposal was a bill strengthening abortion rights and codifying the landmark Roe v. Wade decision into New York's public health law, and potentially inoculating the state against a hypothetical Supreme Court case challenging the ruling. Seven years later, the Reproductive Health Act is law and the Supreme Court has a pending case before it that could shift abortion law in the country.