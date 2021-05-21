Neighbors Debate: Does the Logo for This New DC Mexican Restaurant Portray a Stereotype?

Sometimes, you want quick AND delicious. Fortunately, New York has plenty of Mexican places offering just that. Here are the 6 Mexican restaurants that you should check out. Visitors enjoy the sights of Father Demo Square and book a table for good meals here. Come to this place and try Mexican cuisine. Taste good salsa & chips, chicken and guacamole at this restaurant when you happen to be near it. Get your meal started with delicious red sangria or good margaritas. Panchito’s has great coffee among its drinks. It’s easy to find this place due to the great location. The staff is said to be courteous here. Service at this spot is something one can name terrific. From the guests’ point of view, prices are attractive. As a lot of guests state, the decor is dull. The spectacular atmosphere will be a good addition to yummy food and excellent location of this restaurant. But most Zomato users didn’t give Panchito’s a high score.