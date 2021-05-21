Neighbors Debate: Does the Logo for This New DC Mexican Restaurant Portray a Stereotype?

Tacos Mariachi is making a comeback (kind of). The popular Tijuana seafood–focused taqueria in West Dallas and its second outpost on Greenville both closed during the pandemic. Now comes word from Eater Dallas and the Dallas Morning News that owner Jesus Carmona has a new concept: Milagro. The restaurant, whose name means “miracle,” is slated to open later this month near the original home of Tacos Mariachi, in the Trinity Groves mixed-use development. I think it should be called Sorpresa (surprise), because the business’s establishment was a surprise announcement. Carmona has been busy: last November, he opened an Argentine bistro, Chimichurri. Menu details for his latest venture remain few. Seafood tacos, such as mahi birria and pulpo (octopus), will be served, along with new items like the mammoth Campeona Burger, whose jalapeño-glazed patty is piled with sautéed shrimp, cheese, and crumbled chicharron. Our fingers are crossed for the return of Tacos Mariachi’s smoked salmon wrapped in a crispy cheese costra, with squiggles of fruit-forward mango-habanero salsa.