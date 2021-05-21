newsbreak-logo
Neighbors Debate: Does the Logo for This New DC Mexican Restaurant Portray a Stereotype?

By Rosa Cartagena
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Siesta, a new restaurant in Chevy Chase DC, has come under scrutiny for its logo: an image of a sleeping man with a big mustache wearing a sombrero and sarape. Billed as serving “Mexican food So Cal style,” the eatery offers a menu of various tacos, burritos, and quesadillas on Connecticut Avenue. In various Instagram posts, it uses hashtags like #doyouevensiestabro and #putmorefiestainyoursiesta.

