There are many feature selection methods in Machine Learning. Each one may give different results depending on how you use them, so it is hard to trust a single method entirely. Wouldn’t it be cool to have multiple methods cast their own vote on whether we should keep a feature or not? It would be just like the Random Forests algorithm, where it combines the predictions of multiple weak learners to form a strong one. It turns out, Sklearn has already given us the tools to make such a feature selector on our own.