newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

AMA commends federal support to expand pediatric mental health care access

AMA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmediate Past President, American Medical Association. “The American Medical Association applauds the Biden administration and the Secretary of Health and Human Services for funding additional support to make behavioral health care more accessible and equitable to children and adolescents by better integrating telehealth services into pediatric primary care. Physicians, parents and others who work with and care about young people welcome tangible support such as this to improve the mental health of children, adolescents, and families emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Achieving equitable access to mental and behavioral health care via telehealth is needed now, particularly where racial, ethnic, and geographic disparities in access to care are prevalent. The AMA is committed to ensuring equitable health innovation for historically marginalized and minoritized people and communities. By working alongside the members of the Behavioral Health Integration Collaborative the AMA is enabling physician practices to provide integrated and equitable physical and behavioral health care during the current pandemic and into the future so that more patients have the opportunities, circumstances, and resources to reach their full health potential.”

www.ama-assn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Ama#Health Disparities#Health Care Services#Mental Health Services#Medical Care#Primary Care Physicians#Health And Human Services#Telehealth#Behavioral Health Care#Pediatric Primary Care#Patient Care#Public Health Crises#Equitable Access#Physician Practices#Medicine#Chronic Disease#Adolescents#Ama Commends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthwmfe.org

Call To Mind: Rethinking Mental Health Care

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected. Tuesday May 18 and 25 at 8 p.m. on WMFE & WMFV. Watch the entire...
Health ServicesHarvard Health

A community health worker intervention reduces hospital readmissions

The Community CAre Transitions (C-CAT) clinical trial, which paired community health workers (CHWs) with patients admitted to Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), has found that fewer intervention group participants were readmitted within 30 days than control group participants. The effect was significant for those discharged to short-term rehabilitation but not for those discharged home. The study has been published in JAMA Network Open.
Michigan StateDaily Mining Gazette

Michigan mental health care being squeezed

HOUGHTON — A May 3, 2021, social post published by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office criticized Michigan for its lack of mental health care access, along with an appeal to the public:. “We are asking that you help us start the discussion locally, contact your state representatives, contact your mental...
Mental HealthNew Haven Register

Sununu issues order to expand mental health services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu issued an order Thursday expanding access to mental health services, in response to a recent state Supreme Court ruling that psychiatric patients being held involuntarily in emergency rooms must be given a chance to contest their detention promptly. The order adds beds at...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

ED Visits for Pediatric Mental Health Issues Up During COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The proportion of emergency department visits for pediatric mental health (MH) conditions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research letter published online April 30 in JAMA Network Open. Polina Krass, M.D., from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues assessed changes in...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

City pledges to support mental health services

In the wake of widespread protests and dialogue about police reform and mental health issues, the Coastside is getting some new features that advocates say are a step in the right direction to addressing key community problems. The Half Moon Bay City Council last week unanimously approved the Yanira Serrano...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

How digital pharmacies can expand access to specialized care

Even the most aggressive proponents of telehealth must concede that while technology can open the door to health care for some, it can also become an obstacle for others. “It’s true, the technology is not accessible to everyone,” A.G. Breitenstein, the CEO and co-founder of FOLX Health, said Tuesday at the STAT Health Tech Summit. “But it’s a lot more accessible than the system that we have today.”
Mental Healthumn.edu

Mental Health Resources for Health Care Workers and Responders

This 4-week virtual series is free and open to those who identify as frontline staff: first responders, educators, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, those who work at social service agencies, and other essential workers living in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Flourish: Self-Care and Resiliency is a wellbeing series based on Mind-Body...
New York City, NYprogressivegrocer.com

Hannaford Donates $400K to Support Mental Health Awareness

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased need in resources for those struggling with mental health issues. To help, Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation have donated $400,000 to build a strong network of resources for individuals affected by mental illness or mental health challenges throughout New England and New York.
Florida Statecapitalsoup.com

Agency for Health Care Administration Announces Additional Mental Health Support Opportunities for Medicaid Members

As the state of Florida recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Agency for Health Care Administration (Agency) today announced a toll-free helpline for immediate short-term mental health support and counseling services is now available for approximately 85,000 eligible Medicaid members not enrolled in a Medicaid health plan. This helpline will supplement the behavioral health services those Medicaid members already receive.
HealthDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Time to support health care for all

Have you had your COVID-19 shots? If you have, you have experienced publicly funded health care —known as Medicare for All or single-payer health care. You didn’t have to worry about a co-pay or a bill. Like the best of socialized health care, the vaccine, paid for by general taxation, is free at the point of use and comes without a mountain of paperwork.
Indianapolis, INindianapublicradio.org

Young Adults Face Roadblocks To Access Mental Health Care

Noelle Broughton is an accomplished student. She’s in a graduate program at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and is headed for a PhD. She also struggles with anxiety and self-doubt. As a child, she had a few therapy sessions, but they didn’t last. Now, at 25, she wants to try treatment again before heading to the University of Kansas for her doctorate in public administration.
KidsPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

Supporting children’s mental health in their time of need

The mental health crisis among children continues to worsen. In 2018, a Pew Research Centers study found 70% of teens consider anxiety and depression to be a major issue for their fellow students, with 60% under pressure to achieve academically and 30%  struggling with social anxiety. These numbers have grown since the publication of these studies, with the COVID-19 pandemic worsening conditions and outcomes.
KidsMedscape News

More Than a Million Children Given Access to NHS Mental Health Support at School

More than a million children and young people will have access to mental health support at school, as the NHS rapidly expands services to help deal with the huge disruption caused by coronavirus and lockdown. From this year, expert teams are offering support to children experiencing anxiety, depression and other...
Mental Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Virtual Care Tool Provides Mental Health Support for Youths

Sutter Health has launched a virtual care tool to help adolescents and young adults who experience mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. The California health system is targeting an age group in dire need of assistance. Almost 10 percent of the nation’s youth population is dealing with severe major depression, according to Mental Health America. More than 3 million youths have experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2021. Since the pandemic, 11-17-year-olds are more likely than any other age group to experience severe symptoms of anxiety or depression.
Health ServicesAMA

AMA's Return on Health

Building on existing research, the American Medical Association, in collaboration with Manatt Health, developed a "Return on Health" framework to articulate the value of digitally enabled care that accounts for ways in which a wide range of virtual care programs can increase the overall health and generate positive impact for patients, clinicians, payors and society.
Mental Healththehumanist.com

Mental Health Access for Marginalized Communities

It is no secret that mental illness is extremely stigmatized and mental healthcare is often inaccessible—and yet, mental health holds significant weight in our daily lives and society. Though the world is becoming more aware of how important it is to take care of oneself and others mentally as well as physically, it is slow going, and is a road riddled with difficulties. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we are offering some supportive resources.
Mental Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Maintaining mental health an essential part of self care

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to write about mental health and caregiving through COVID-19. There are a number of expert mental health websites to find information on specific issues, illnesses and local resources, and I encourage readers to connect with organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Mental Health America, a leading community-based nonprofit that is focused on improving the mental health of Americans.