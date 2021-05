Among the many dangerous pipelines in the U.S., the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is one of the most controversial. It runs through Lake Oahe, which is a reservoir that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and various other tribes heavily rely on for drinking water — therefore bringing potential harm to nearby communities and wildlife. And unfortunately, on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that it could continue running, without the required federal permits.