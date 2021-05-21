Dave Grohl will host the Tonight Show Monday
Remember when you bought that Peloton and got a 5 day streak during this pandemic and thought to yourself “I am crushing life right now with my productivity. Im the king’qheen of the world!!!” Just me? Oh, well anyways, if you thought you were making the most of the pandemic, here comes Dave Grohl to one up you yet again. He has released a book, done 2 movies, dropped an album, will headline Lollapalooza, been inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (again), and now he’s going to host the dang Tonight Show!www.101wkqx.com