newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin family seeks permanent solutions after flood damages their home

By Erin Wides
KTRE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One Lufkin family is going through a tough time after being flooded out for a second time in the same home. The Rodriguez family has lived in the home on Berry Road in Lufkin since the 1990s. The area has been a FEMA-designated flood zone and the family says it has gotten worse due to construction and development at Loop 287 and further west.

www.ktre.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Lufkin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Flood Insurance#Home Insurance#Disability Insurance#Ktre#Txdot#City Of Lufkin#Txdot Engineers#Berry Road#Furniture#Pneumonia#Numerous People#Chronic Asthma#Allergies#Loop 287
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Lufkin, TXKLTV

City of Lufkin providing free sandbags in preparation for expected heavy rain

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will once more be offering free sandbags to local residents who wish to take precautions due to expected heavy rain. The giveaway will take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Dunne Richardson Park in Lufkin. City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the City will supply all materials including bags, sand and shovels, however individuals must fill the bags themselves.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Consolidated Communications Expands Gigabit Fiber Internet Network in Texas Communities of Conroe, Katy and Lufkin

Upgrades are part of company’s five-year fiber expansion plan that will deliver symmetrical gigabit fiber services to thousands of new Texas locations by 2025. As part of the company’s five-year plan to expand its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network, Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) is actively upgrading broadband services in its Conroe, Katy and Lufkin service areas. This large-scale investment will connect more customers and small businesses and enable faster, highly reliable multi-Gig speeds.
Lufkin, TXKTRE

Sandbags available in Lufkin Thursday at Grace Dunn Richardson Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will be offering free sandbags Thursdya from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Dunn Richardson Park. The city will supply the materials needed, such as sandbags, sand, shovels. Those interested must fill them themselves. A Street Department crew member will be...
Nacogdoches, TXPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Closures, Changes Ahead for 59 Construction Zone in Nacogdoches

There will be a few closures and traffic changes over the next couple weeks in the Highway 59 construction zone on the south side of Nacogdoches. According to a release from the Texas Department of Transporation, Old Lufkin Road is scheduled for closure May 13 - 27 as work on the US 59/SL 224 flyover construction project continues. Other traffic changes are also scheduled, weather permitting.
Lufkin, TXKTRE

National Salvation Army Week recognized locally

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - National Salvation Army Week is being recognized locally in East Texas. Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks stopped by the Salvation Army of Lufkin Wednesday to read a proclamation made by the City of Lufkin for the week. Nationally, the week is observed immediately following Mother’s Day in...
Angelina County, TXKTRE

East Texas Ag News: Controlling weeds in your farm pond

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - When you break up the pond questions into different management categories, getting rid of excess vegetation is at the top of that list. Before we start, please understand that some vegetation is good and even needed in most ponds. Vegetation provides cover for fish and helps add oxygen. But as we can imagine, too much vegetation can lead to problems as well.
Lufkin, TXredriverradio.org

From GM Kermit Poling, Storm Damage Update for our Lufkin Station

Here is the latest information we have about the lightning damage to our KLDN antenna. We were able to bring in a tower crew at the end of last week and they climbed and inspected the damage. They had to bring down huge sections of the antenna to assess the damage. Today (Monday) they are in communication with the antenna manufacturer to get replacement parts as soon as possible. Once the parts have arrived, the crew will return to repair and test the antenna. We also have some repair work to do on the transmitter itself, but can't test this until the antenna is completed. In the meanwhile, we are on the air but at extremely low power. I expect we will be at this low power level for at least a week. I'll update this message when I get updates.
Lufkin, TXKTRE

The Mosaic Center in Lufkin names new program director

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Mosaic Center introduced its new program director in Lufkin Wednesday. Jen Phillips takes the reign at the Christian women’s education center. Phillips said the center allows women to grow and succeed in several core program of classes like bible study, jobs for life, money management, boundaries, seven decisions, computer and parenting.
Lufkin, TXPosted by
CBS19

LIST: Flooded roadways in Deep East Texas

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Following overnight storms, roadways are still closed due to high water in Deep East Texas. According to officials in Lufkin and Nacogdoches, the following streets are experiencing flooding issues:. ANGELINA COUNTY. SH 7 West - Closed. FM 324 - Under water. FM 1819 - Flooded. FM...
Texas Statekalb.com

Texas woman thanks Cenla healthcare workers after life-threatening crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman from Lufkin, Texas is thanking healthcare workers from Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Alexandria for helping her get back on her feet. Mehgan Ogeda, 21, was driving from Lufkin, Texas to Leesville, Lousiana on the evening of April 1 to visit some friends. She had just finished a shift at work when she started making the two-and-a-half-hour drive. In the early morning hours of April 2, a passerby found a car laying on its side in a ditch with Mehgan inside of it. When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Mehgan unresponsive and could barely find a pulse. She was airlifted to a local trauma center where she was found to have a traumatic brain injury and a fractured spine.
Lufkin, TXPosted by
News Talk 860 KSFA

Spotted: Side-By-Side At The Drive Through

This Hot-N-Ready photo was taken today (May 12th, 2021) in Lufkin, Texas. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one is a thousand questions. After all this rain, they might have had to use it to get out of their driveway. Is it just kids on a joyride? Did the pizza get back to the house still warm?