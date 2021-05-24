Lufkin family seeks permanent solutions after flood damages their home

Here is the latest information we have about the lightning damage to our KLDN antenna. We were able to bring in a tower crew at the end of last week and they climbed and inspected the damage. They had to bring down huge sections of the antenna to assess the damage. Today (Monday) they are in communication with the antenna manufacturer to get replacement parts as soon as possible. Once the parts have arrived, the crew will return to repair and test the antenna. We also have some repair work to do on the transmitter itself, but can't test this until the antenna is completed. In the meanwhile, we are on the air but at extremely low power. I expect we will be at this low power level for at least a week. I'll update this message when I get updates.