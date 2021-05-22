newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chanute, KS

Beal perseveres through pandemic en route to prestigious scholarship

Chanute Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTibernay Beal has witnessed the full fury of the COVID-19 pandemic on her high school career, along with her Chanute High School graduating classmates. Beal, however, has overcome the adversity. Set to walk the stage Sunday afternoon, her prep career has culminated with a 4.0 GPA and major scholarship funds.

www.chanute.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Chanute, KS
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Junior College#Junior High School#College Life#College Students#Scholar#Chanute High School#Gpa#The University Of Kansas#National Honor Society#State Journalism#Community Sports Complex#Chanute Underclassmen#Senior Year#Assistant Editor#Homecoming Decorating#Spring Break#Valuable Life Lessons#America Treasurer#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Chanute-native Mih-Taylor tapped to deliver NCCC keynote commencement address

The moment has finally arrived for Cathy Mih-Taylor, as the lifelong Chanute resident is slated to deliver tonight’s keynote address at Neosho County Community College’s commencement ceremony. Mih-Taylor had been selected as last year’s keynote speaker, but the in-person ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mih-Taylor, a board-certified...
Neosho County, KSChanute Tribune

One-third of NCCC residence hall students received vaccinations

Approximately one-third of Neosho County Community College’s 207 students residing on campus have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, according to information released by the school. Additionally, of the school’s 156 full-time board-hired employees, 95 have been vaccinated. “The number (of those vaccinated) for both the employees and the...
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Inbody touches on COVID-19, enrollment numbers at Trustees meeting

Active COVID-19 cases on both of the Neosho County Community College campuses have sharply declined over the past two months, as outlined by President Dr. Brian Inbody at NCCC’s Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting Thursday evening. During the fall semester, NCCC reported a combined 114 COVID-19 positive cases between...
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Chanute High State tennis qualifiers have some success, some heartbreak

TOPEKA — Chanute High School emerged with mixed results at Friday’s Class 4A State Tennis Tournament. Chanute’s doubles team is moving on, while singles State qualifier Lawson Collins was ousted. In doubles-play, Chanute’s pairing of juniors Kaidan Frederick and Hayden Newton emerged victorious over Winfield, coming out on top in...
Chanute, KSOttawa Herald

NCCC commencement, nurse pinning set for Friday in Chanute

Neosho County Community College’s 2021 graduation commencement is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Chanute. Due to COVID restrictions each graduate may bring two guests and all visitors will be screened at the door upon entry. The Nurses Pinning Ceremony will be 4:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Each Nurses Pinning...
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

NCCC basketball’s Coombs moves on to Barton

A familiar face in Chanute and the regional JuCo basketball community has opted to pursue a new challenge. Neosho County Community College’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the resignation of Jeremy Coombs as the men’s basketball coach. The 14-year Panther coach has accepted a new head coaching job at KJCCC rival Barton Community College – a team that went 64-26 over the last three seasons. The resignation is effective immediately, and Coombs will start his new coaching job on Monday.
Altoona, KSChanute Tribune

Altoona-Midway’s Meigs awarded prestigious Elks Legacy Scholarship

It has been an action-packed past couple of months for senior Josh Meigs. The Altoona-Midway High School three-sport standout has netted several scholarship awards, including the Elks Legacy Scholarship. Meigs was one of only six Kansas scholars to receive the $4,000 award. Eligibility requirements for the application process require that...
Chanute, KSIola Register

IHS track team competes in Chanute

CHANUTE — Iola High took several track and field athletes to the Thad Clements Invitational, hosted by Chanute High School, Friday. Among the highlights were Jesse Taylor’s runner-up finish in the boys 3200-meter run, while Brett Willis took third in the 100-meter dash, fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump. Evan Casner placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, and Riley Jay took fifth in the 800-meter run.
Chanute Tribune

NCCC’s Hungate signs to play at Ottawa

Neosho County Community College pitcher Nathan Hungate inked pen to paper to play at the next level. Hungate has signed with Ottawa University, a school in the KCAC. As a pitcher this year, he recorded 12 strikeouts and has a save in 13 1/3 innings of action. Hungate said NCCC head coach Steve Murry was right on cue.
Chanute Tribune

NCCC’s Wiemers inks with Pitt State baseball

A versatile Neosho County Community College baseball player will play the game at the next level. Freshman utility player and pitcher Brett Wiemers earlier this week signed to play at Pittsburg State University. PSU is in the MIAA Conference and has had four straight winning seasons, including this year with a current record of 25-11.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Chanute High tennis players qualify for State

Three Chanute High tennis players qualified for State at Regionals in Parsons on Friday. In No. 1 doubles play, Lawson Collins placed fifth to qualify for State. In the first round, he defeated Coffeyville 6-0 and 6-0. In the second round, he lost to Indy 6-1 and 6-0. In the...
Ottawa, KSOttawa Herald

NCCC Ottawa hands out awards to top students

Several students received awards during The annual Academics Awards Ceremony for the Ottawa Campus of Neosho County Community College this past week. The following 2021 students received medallions from faculty: Accounting, Payton Slocum; Biology, Rachel Vrbas; General Science, Rebekah Stewart; General Science-Web, Hanna Mowdy; Healthcare Coding Certificate, Jessica Beets; Health Information Technology, Amanda Nogradi; HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), Kindrik Thompson; Management, Payton Slocum; Medical Assistant Certificate, Christine Fosher; Level I Nursing, Heather Duncan; Level II Nursing, Madison Lancaster; Level II Nursing Hybrid, Mary Edwards; Level II Nursing Hybrid, Stacey Broers; Level II Non-Traditional Nursing, Nathan Fyffe: Occupational Therapy Assistant, Lisa Drake-Pickering; Ottawa Outstanding Graduate, Rebekah Stewart; Phi Theta Kappa, Ottawa Chapter, Rachel Vrbas; Phlebotomy Certificate (A), Tabitha Friend; and Surgical Technology, Maria Perez-Aguilar.
Neosho County, KSChanute Tribune

Tailor-made: NCCC student to host fashion show

Guatemala-native Ronaldo Tomas-Gomez is a self-made fashionista. A third-year student at Neosho County Community College, Tomas-Gomez is hosting a fashion show today at the school. Having taught himself the ins and outs of fashion design, Tomas-Gomez has designed nearly two dozen outfits for 11 NCCC student-volunteers to model at the event.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

CHS journalism notches State championship three-peat

The highly-decorated Chanute High School journalism program has achieved a rare feat by winning its third consecutive State championship. Students from 66 schools competed in 25 categories and classifications, as CHS (102 points) edged out Bishop Miege (101) for the top prize. The point total shattered the previous Class 4A all-time mark (84), set last year by Chanute. Chanute’s powerhouse journalism program has also notched six runner-up finishes since 2011.
Neosho County, KSChanute Tribune

NCCC’s Inbody discusses ‘incredible’ school year

With the global COVID-19 pandemic having upended the spring and summer semesters last year, Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody wasn’t sure what to expect entering the current school year. “We’re happy to have completed the year,” he said. “We’ve got two weeks to go. One week of...
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

CRC gearing up for summer activities

With the arrival of spring and a general decline in the spread of COVID-19, activities are resuming at the Chanute Recreation Center and the Maring Aquatic Center. Chanute Recreation Center Director Monica Colborn said with the consensus among rec directors around the state, the CRC has lifted its mask requirements and is still sanitizing dugouts, the gym and equipment. She asked people to be cautious and not come if they are sick, to keep social distancing, and to continue hand washing and sanitizing.
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Tribune places in annual KPA contest

The Chanute Tribune earned three awards in the 2021 Kansas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The annual contest allows Kansas newspapers to have their work judged by their peers. This year, judges of Kansas newspapers were newspaper staffers in Indiana. The Tribune competed in Division V for daily newspapers with circulations ranging from 2,201 to 3,500.
Labette County, KSChanute Tribune

Burnett oversees inception of Royster boys tennis program

Not many middle school tennis programs are led by someone as accomplished as Mendy Burnett. That is the case, however, for Royster Middle School’s freshly-minted boys tennis team. Burnett was a three-time doubles State champion at Labette County High School from 1996-98, and went on to receive a scholarship to...