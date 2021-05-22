Beal perseveres through pandemic en route to prestigious scholarship

Several students received awards during The annual Academics Awards Ceremony for the Ottawa Campus of Neosho County Community College this past week. The following 2021 students received medallions from faculty: Accounting, Payton Slocum; Biology, Rachel Vrbas; General Science, Rebekah Stewart; General Science-Web, Hanna Mowdy; Healthcare Coding Certificate, Jessica Beets; Health Information Technology, Amanda Nogradi; HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), Kindrik Thompson; Management, Payton Slocum; Medical Assistant Certificate, Christine Fosher; Level I Nursing, Heather Duncan; Level II Nursing, Madison Lancaster; Level II Nursing Hybrid, Mary Edwards; Level II Nursing Hybrid, Stacey Broers; Level II Non-Traditional Nursing, Nathan Fyffe: Occupational Therapy Assistant, Lisa Drake-Pickering; Ottawa Outstanding Graduate, Rebekah Stewart; Phi Theta Kappa, Ottawa Chapter, Rachel Vrbas; Phlebotomy Certificate (A), Tabitha Friend; and Surgical Technology, Maria Perez-Aguilar.