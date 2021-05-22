A return to outdoor activities, but no team sports for now in Peterborough

The pursuit, camaraderie, culture, and lessons learned of horseback riding during a pandemic. After more than a year of pandemic quarantine, many of us are starved for contact, for interactions—a hug, a shared joke, and unmasked smiles. A pet is one way to safely share a hug and enjoy time with a friend—a dog or cat, fish or bird. But what about something or someone more substantial than that pet rabbit or gerbil? Have you thought about getting acquainted with a six foot-tall, 1,000-pound intelligent creature who can respond to your moods and will listen discretely to your secrets? Working with and caring for a horse could safely provide some of the emotional and physical warmth we’ve been craving. Horses and horseback riding might be the activity your family has been looking for, a sport you and/or your child can enjoy now. Riding provides opportunities for friendship, exercise, and skill development—no matter what your age. Sporting events, school athletics, and even the casual pickup game of baseball or basketball are dishearteningly dangerous during the pandemic. We’re left with a few “safe’ sports—singles tennis, single-handed sailing, and… horseback riding among them. Horses and riding can be both a hobby and a sport even during this pandemic.