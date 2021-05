Peggy J. Anderson age 98, of Crosby, ND passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center in Crosby. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Crosby Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby and also one hour before the service at the church.