96 more COVID-19 deaths in Florida as 9.9 million Sunshine State residents vaccinated

More than 9.9 million Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as Florida reported 96 additional deaths on Friday. All told, Florida is reporting 2,304,860 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,261,813 are residents. A total of 85,814 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,788 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 37,172 deaths and 93,965 people have been hospitalized.