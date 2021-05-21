newsbreak-logo
96 more COVID-19 deaths in Florida as 9.9 million Sunshine State residents vaccinated

By Larry D. Croom
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 9.9 million Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as Florida reported 96 additional deaths on Friday. All told, Florida is reporting 2,304,860 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,261,813 are residents. A total of 85,814 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,788 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 37,172 deaths and 93,965 people have been hospitalized.

www.ocala-news.com
