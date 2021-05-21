125-room Towneplace Suites by Marriott coming to On Top of the World

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full Bath home conveniently located in NE Ocala. This home sits on over a quarter acre lot and has been well maintained and beautifully updated. As you enter the front door your welcomed with warmth of attractive faux wood beams and a brick wall with wood burning fireplace. Its all the finishing touches that make this home special from crown molding in the master bedroom, kitchen and dining area, granite counter tops and faux wood blinds throughout. The finished lanai with electric fireplace for heating and a mini-split unit for cooling and French doors customized for pets. It will become your favorite spot to enjoy your morning coffee, offering privacy and outdoor serenity. This home is full of spectacular extras starting with a brand new roof installed last month! The kitchen has all Stainless Steel appliances including microwave. Other extras include Nest thermostat, Blink Security System, a bidet attachment in both bathrooms and matching washer/dryer combo. In addition there is a He shed & She shed both finished with electric (she shed has LVP flooring, loft area, and all weather deck with French doors). There is an irrigation system, gravel RV parking pad with electric hook-up in the backyard with an industrial style gate and vinyl fencing. This home is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. Call for a tour now and you wont be disappointed.

Freshly touched up with new paint and flooring, new lenses in the kitchen, this condo is so convenient to everywhere, Publix is a block away, municipal golf course is in the backyard, bus service nearby, close to hospitals, shopping and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo will invite a variety of uses for the new buyer. Great rental, snowbird home or that place to rest and relax for a party of one. Price to sell...Stunning move-in-ready remodeled home features 3 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters , stainless appliances and Fresh neutral paint on the interior and exterior, spacious family room with raised ceilings designed with an open concept floor plan. You won't want to miss this beautiful home in prime-time location for all who need quick access to downtown Ocala! The Bedroom 1 that includes Bathroom 1 is located at the back of the home for privacy. Three additional spacious bedrooms, one with its own Bathroom 1 and walk-in closet, share the front part of the home, as well as a spacious laundry room with extra storage closet. This home comes with installed stainless-steel dishwasher, range, and microwave. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052. Horton - Ocala</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi0zNDcyMC0yNTU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>