newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dm0hs_0a7fLcsz00
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a closed park following the recent rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Taipei, Taiwan May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan reported another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but the health minister said the trend remained stable with new infections concentrated in the northern part of the island in and around Taipei.

After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 321 new domestic cases, plus 400 infections over the past six days whose positive tests were not included in previous reports due to a delay following a spike in cases.

Chen said cases spiked on Monday and the trend remained "stable".

"There's no explosion in the pandemic development," he said, adding cases were concentrated in the few hot spots in the capital and its neighbouring city New Taipei, though cases continue to be reported in other parts of the island.

"I hope everyone stays calm and makes active preparations in the war against the pandemic," Chen said.

He reported two new deaths, bringing the total to 17 since the pandemic began. Taiwan has reported an accumulated 3,862 infections, the majority of which are now domestic cases.

People showing no or only light symptoms, which account for many of the new cases, are being told to stay at home or go to dedicated quarantine hotels.

The government is also urging its people not to spread fake news and rumours about the outbreak, saying they should only rely on official reports.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen on Saturday accused China of spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation on the island. read more

Taiwan, calling this weekend critical to breaking the chain of transmission, has urged people to stay at home. Many appeared to be doing that, with the streets around central Taipei unusually quiet.

The health ministry brought out its social media dog mascot, a Shiba Inu called Zongchai, to suggest songs about being alone people could sing at home to keep themselves entertained, like Taiwanese rocker Wu Bai's hit "Lonely Tree, Lonely Bird".

"At the weekend, don't go out unless absolutely necessary," the ministry said, showing Zongchai wearing glasses in front of a microphone.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Covid#Health Reports#Ministry Of Health#Covid#Taiwanese#Domestic Cases#Domestic Covid 19 Cases#Domestic Infections#Trend#Deaths#Active Preparations#Transmission#Health Minister#Official Reports#Rumours#People#Shiba Inu#New Taipei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

India Covid-19 deaths cross 300,000 as Japan ramps up vaccinations

India's Covid-19 death toll topped 300,000 on Monday as it tried to contain its huge outbreak, while Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres just two months before the start of the Olympics. Another Asian country that has faced criticism over a slow inoculation rate is Japan, where the first mass vaccination centres opened on Monday.
Public Healththeflucobeat.com

India’s Covid problem

It’s been more than one year since Covid has hit countries across the globe. As some countries are healing, others are collapsing. India is seeing the worst of it with multiple strains being detected and has over a quarter million deaths varying from children, parents and grandparents. Overcrowding and false information is being spread throughout India and the health care systems are underfunded. Vaccination sites are being overrun by massive groups of people desperate to be as safe as possible and accessible face protectors are becoming sparse. Hospitals having to house patients in the hallways with overcrowding being an understatement.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

India adds 326,098 new Covid cases, 3,890 more deaths; tally over 24.37 mn

May 15—India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed over 24.37 million on Saturday after 326,098 fresh cases and 3,890 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The death toll has now climbed to 266,207 and the total recoveries are over 20.43 million and constitute 83.50 per cent of the total caseload. The active cases stand at 3,673,802.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Taiwan Raises COVID-19 Alert Level, Reports 180 New Cases

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level on Saturday for the capital, Taipei, and New Taipei city, ushering in a two-week clampdown on gatherings as well as the closure of many venues, while announcing 180 new domestic infections. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Public HealthCourier News

The Latest: Taiwan adds 240 cases, expands quarantine care

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan reported 240 cases of domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Tuesday. It was lower than Monday's 333 cases but continues to be the island's worst outbreak of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 cases discovered in about a week. Now, more than 600,000 people are in medical isolation for two weeks, as the island seeks to stop transmission of the virus.
Public Healthinvesting.com

Taiwan community COVID-19 transmissions spread, 29 more cases

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported a record rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Friday with 29 new cases, as community transmissions in part of central Taipei spread and the government called for people to be tested. While Taiwan has reported just 1,291 cases, mostly imported from abroad, out of a population...
Public HealthWebMD

Nepal Faces COVID-19 Spike Similar to India’s Surge

May 10, 2021 -- Nepal is struggling to contain a new surge in COVID-19 cases, which has led officials to worry that the situation could become similar to — or worse than — the devastating outbreak in India. Nepal, which shares a long border with India, now has a national...
Public Healthwtvbam.com

Taiwan COVID-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan reported 286 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day that gave the health minister cause for a sliver of optimism that the situation was not dramatically worsening. Having been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Taiwan shares slide 3% as Covid-19 cases spike in Asia

BENGALURU (May 17): Taiwan stocks fell 3% on Monday, leading declines across Asia's emerging markets as curbs to contain new Covid-19 outbreaks fuelled worries a nascent economic recovery will be derailed. The island's premier looked to reassure investors that the fundamentals of the trade-dependent economy remain strong as new restrictions...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Lockdowns and panic-buying in Taiwan as Covid cases rise

Taiwan reported 206 new local cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, breaking the previous day’s record high of 180. The outbreak, which began about three weeks ago among employees of the national airline and a connected quarantine hotel, has now produced about 85% of Taiwan’s total number of locally transmitted cases since the pandemic began.
WorldThe Guardian

Parts of Taiwan lock down after record 29 new Covid cases

Taipei’s mayor has announced the indefinite closure of bars, internet cafes, gaming and entertainment venues and public sport centres from Saturday after Taiwan reported 29 new community transmission cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day figure since the pandemic began, including seven with no known source. Business closures were announced by...
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

British COVID Study Discovers 7% of 127K Cases Are From India Variant

A study in England found that 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between April 15 and May 3 contained the Indian variant of the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced his concerns on Thursday, just as the next big easing of lockdown restrictions were to happen. "It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it," he said. "We want to make sure we take all prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do. There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out."