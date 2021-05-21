Madge Meisel, 85

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMadge Amanda (nee Dubourt) Meisel, age 85 of Williston, ND and recently Owensville, MO, passed away on March 27, 2021. She was born on February 23, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND to Paul and LaRaine Dubourt. She grew up in and around the Grand Forks area. Madge married George in 1957. They moved to Williston in 1959 where she worked as an RN at Mercy Hospital for 35 years. Madge earned her Bachelors of Nursing degree from University of Mary in 1984. Her love of the profession led her to establish and teach the Health Careers class at Williston High School for 20 years and nursing classes at Williston State College for 3 years.

