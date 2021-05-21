Silver Springs man jailed after spat over phone

A Silver Springs man was arrested after he reportedly slammed a woman against a wall when she wouldn’t let him look at her phone. Matthew Dale Hutson was charged with simple domestic battery after the incident, which happened shortly after midnight Thursday. The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy Hutson came home drunk and started an argument over wanting to look at her phone. She said she gave the phone to Hutson and then took it back, according to the sheriff’s office report.