newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Springs, FL

Silver Springs man jailed after spat over phone

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Silver Springs man was arrested after he reportedly slammed a woman against a wall when she wouldn’t let him look at her phone. Matthew Dale Hutson was charged with simple domestic battery after the incident, which happened shortly after midnight Thursday. The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy Hutson came home drunk and started an argument over wanting to look at her phone. She said she gave the phone to Hutson and then took it back, according to the sheriff’s office report.

www.ocala-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Springs, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Battery#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Home Office#Marion County Court#Man#Sheriff S Office#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of popping victim with wooden nunchucks

An Ocala man found himself behind bars recently after a nasty battle over DVDs at a mobile home park. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Nautilus Mobile Home Park on S. Pine Avenue in reference to an aggravated battery. An investigation revealed that 35-year-old Hewitt Ralph Watkins had been in an argument with the victim over borrowed DVDs. When the victim arrived to retrieve the DVDs, Watkins allegedly struck him with wooden nunchucks, a sheriff’s office report states.
Belleview, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man popped in Belleview while driving with suspended license

A Summerfield man who was known to have a suspended license was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Belleview. The sheriff’s sergeant spotted 36-year-old Dustin Jeffrey Lynn driving his gray pickup truck at the intersection of...
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Fire destroys RV in Ocala

Firefighters extinguished a burning RV within minutes on Sunday, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, according to an Ocala Fire Rescue press release. The press release states five OFR units, the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the burning RV, which was parked in the 1700 block of Southeast 12th Avenue, at 3:48 p.m., and the fire was under control by 3:51 p.m.
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Three men charged with burglaries, shooting homeowner

Three men have been arrested by sheriff's detectives for allegedly committing several burglaries. In one of the burglaries, sheriff's deputies said the alleged burglars were confronted by the homeowner, who chased them. One of the burglars shot the homeowner in the leg. The shooter and the other two men managed to escape, deputies said.
Summerfield, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man jailed after gal pal reports nasty hair-pulling altercation

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday night after his lady friend reported a pushing and hair-pulling altercation in their driveway. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and 24-year-old William James Bowers had been in a verbal argument when they started shoving each other. She claimed Bowers pushed her first and told deputies that a clump of her hair on the driveway was a result of the physical altercation, a sheriff’s office report states.
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Marion sheriff seeks help in finding man wanted on third petit theft offense

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for this third petit theft offense. Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 34-year-old Duwayne Hughes, who was caught on camera stealing boat batteries and a catalytic converter, Wood said.
Ocklawaha, FLocala-news.com

‘Very intoxicated’ Ocklawaha woman jailed after trying to fight customers at Ocala bar

An Ocklawaha woman was arrested recently after threatening to fight people at a local bar. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to Paradise Bar and Lounge at 4596 S.E. Maricamp Rd. in Ocala and located an off-duty deputy who said he had been at the bar when 24-year-old Michaela Renee Matheney started grabbing him. He said Matheney exited the bar and started yelling, then attempted to run back inside several times to fight customers, the report says.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Reckless-driving Ocala man jailed on DUI charges after crashing trailer

A trailer-pulling 73-year-old Ocala man was arrested recently after concerned citizens reported that he was unable to maintain his lane of travel, had smacked into a trash can and was driving recklessly. Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5100 block of N.E. 7th Street to look for the gray...
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Paddock Mall gets bomb threat

A bomb threat was called into the Paddock Mall Saturday morning and is being investigated by Ocala and Marion County law enforcement officials, according to local law enforcement officials. Mall officials immediately evacuated all stores in the mall at 3100 SW College Road after a call made by what officials...
Louisiana Stateocala-news.com

Stumbling Louisiana man urinates on himself after DUI arrest

A Louisiana man urinated in his pants at the Marion County Jail after being arrested on a DUI charge outside an Ocala Taco Bell on Tuesday night. An Ocala Police officer responded around 9 p.m. to the restaurant, located at 2116 E. Silver Springs Blvd., after receiving a witness report of a grey Ford Escape driving recklessly. The officer found 38-year-old Erick G. Hernandez, of Terrytown, La., in the driver’s seat a few feet from the stop sign at the parking lot exit, according to the police report.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala Police searching for vehicle connected to theft in Chewy parking lot

Ocala Police officers are searching for thieves who recently broke into a vehicle at a local business and stole several thousand dollars. Detectives say the vehicle pictured in the video above pulled into the Chewy parking lot at 3380 N.W. 35th Avenue Rd. and broke into the vehicle. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Ridge at (352) 368-5404.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Three men arrested after a burglary ended in a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three men are behind bars after Marion County deputies said they committed a spree of burglaries that ended in a shooting. Shelton Zoleo, Jared Bacelo, and Zachary Zwick are all facing aggravated battery and burglary charges. Deputies said on March 2nd, the trio were burglarizing vehicles on...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Alcohol-seeking Ocala man jailed after nasty skirmish with gal pal’s mom

An Ocala man was arrested recently after his lady friend claimed he grabbed her while she recorded a confrontation between him and her mother on a cell phone. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 18-year-old Pablo Ismael Fernandez was upset because her mother wouldn’t take him to a liquor store to purchase alcohol. She said Fernandez became “very aggressive” with her mother and got in her face, so she started recording the incident on her phone, a sheriff’s office report states.