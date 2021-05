Movie theaters are slowly awakening from their pandemic-induced slumber. Just last month, “Godzilla vs. Kong” opened to $31 million in 3,000 reduced capacity theaters and has grossed $93 million so far while it was also available on HBO Max for the entire month of April. The no. 1 market in the nation, Southern California, will be entirely at 50% capacity by next week and at 100% capacity by June 15. New York City plans on reopening theaters to full capacity on July 1.