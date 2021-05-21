newsbreak-logo
Intel H20 SSD, Optane In The Front, NAND In The Back

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
Cover picture for the articleNow Less Expensive And Easier To Get Than A GPU, Even If It’s OEM Only. Tweaktown recently reviewed Intel’s latest mullet, the H20 1TB M.2 SSD. The H20 is composed of a Optane SSD and a NAND SSD, working together to give you better transfer speeds than just a simple NAND based SSD. The new version incorporates Intel’s current SSD controller, their newest 144-layer flash for large storage, 32GB of Optane and even a DDR4 cache, which will be available in laptops which sport an Intel Optane + SSD storage label.

