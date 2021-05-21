newsbreak-logo
Smyrna, TN

Oneida Evans

Murfreesboro Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneida Evans, age 83, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A native of Waverly, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Walter and Willie Mae Wright Brown. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Evans. Funeral Services: Sunday,...

