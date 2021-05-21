Mr. Ronnie Leverette, age 69, of Shelbyville, TN, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home. Born in Shelbyville, TN, Ronnie was a son of the late Virgil O’Neal and Dorothy Tillman Leverette. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator, and in his spare time, Ronnie loved spending time on the lake with his family, fishing, going quail hunting, and riding horses. In addition to his parents, Mr. Leverette is preceded in death by his loving wife, Pamela Annette Leverette; brother, Johnny Leverette, and a grandson Perry Woodruff.