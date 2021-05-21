newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Pamela Haven Paz

Murfreesboro Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Haven Paz, age 44, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Robert “Bobby” Haven. She is survived by her children, Cali Smith and her fiancé Brian Asencio, Kendall Smith, Cory Paz, Kingsley Paz; grandson, Miles Asencio; mother, Pamela Haven; and many other family and friends.

Findlay, OHDaily Chief-Union

Shirley A. Mercer

FINDLAY — Shirley A. Mercer, 76, of Findlay, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Fox Run Assisted Living. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. A funeral service will follow visitation at noon in the funeral home at with Pastor Michael Wise officiating. Interment will be held in Knollcrest Cemetery.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Ruth Heminger

Ruth M. Heminger, 69, Franklin passed away on May 11, 2021. A celebration of life open house will be Monday, May 17th, 4 to 7 pm at The Barn at Crystal Spring Farm in Franklin. Information: 317-736-5528.
Columbia City, INinkfreenews.com

Judith Ann Ancil

Judith Ann Ancil, 79, formerly of North Webster, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her new home in Columbia City. Born March 2, 1942, in Selma, she was the daughter of Bill Cox and Geneva (Hendricks) Sanders. Growing up in Grant county, Judy graduated from Marion High School with...
Eau Claire, MIWSJM

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
MLBmountainviewtoday.ca

EDGINGTON, William Ronald (Bill)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Bill on May 11th in Kelowna after a long struggle with cancer. Bill was born in Vancouver and spent his school years primarily in Abbotsford, where he excelled in track and loved baseball and soccer, graduating from Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 1966. The following day he started work at B.C. Penitentiary as a Switchboard Operator working his way through the administrative ranks at different institutions in Western Canada, from Regional Chief Sentence Administration to Assistant Warden to Manager of Human Resources. The majority of his career was spent at Bowden Institution in Central Alberta where he raised his children and volunteered for different organizations. After a 32 year career, he retired to B.C. and worked for several years at a golf course in the Shuswap, where both he and Joan could golf regularly and build their dream home together. .
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Jack Lee Stauffer

A graveside service for Jack Lee Stauffer will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Rev. Jonathon Hanover. Military rites will be performed by Amvets Post 1994. Masks should be worn and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. He died...
Creston, IAmtayrnews.com

MARIE JEAN BURMEISTER

Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.
Niles, MIWSJM

Emma Jean Schrumpf

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, faithful servant passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles. Services to honor Emma will take place May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to...
Hudson, MAWicked Local

Backward Glances

National Guard First Lt. Tony Kurgan announced that reservations were going fast for the Centennial Ball at the State Armory May 21, 1966….Acting Police Sgt. Frank McNally wrote a history of the Hudson police force for the Hudson News Enterprise Centennial edition…Doc Mitch’s orchestra provided music for the pre-Centennial party at Manning Post VFW quarters, on May 8, 1966, sponsored by the Old Timers Day committee of the VFW. Beer was available for 10 cents and “for those who have no desire for Demon Rum” soft drinks were available….Questionnaires returned to Mrs. Laura Phanef, chairman of the Council on Aging, indicated a strong demand for housing for the elderly….Mrs. Elsie Lyons was “Mother of the Year” of the Hudson Eagles Auxiliary….Members of the “Happy Soup Group” presented a play at the Kane home and donated proceeds to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Members were Mary Lou Kane, Rosemary Richer, Dianne Kendall, Patricia Kavanaugh and Janice Bilodeau….The Chorale Belles of St. Michael’s Senior Choir held their “Chorale Capers” Centennial party at the home of Myles and Jean Quigley….Committee planning the Hudson Democratic Town Committee dinner dance included John Geary, Dan Geary, Mary Phillips, P. Joseph Murphy, Emilio Farina and Joseph Peattie…A.T. Knight Co., founded in 1899, sold its last piece of coal, and became the A.T. Knight Fuel Co….May baskets made by Mrs. Arlene Doherty of the “Centennial Doebells,” were distributed at Parkview Manor on Rutland Street and St. Jude’s Nursing Home, Church Street. …Class president Michael McGorty led the grand march at the Hudson High School Junior Prom at the school gymnasium…Hudson High School physical education teacher Dave Otto was speaker at the meeting of the Linden Street School PTA….Selectmen received a request for street lighting on Glen Road…A common victualler’s license was granted to Don and Beverly Daigneault dba Don’s Rotary Diner…Hudson Police Department for month of March 1966 reported 35 ambulance calls and 15 accidents…Lorraine Garcia was chairman of the float committee for the Catholic Daughters of America…Newly-elected officers of Christ King Church Sodality were Kathleen Phillips, Florence Phaneuf, Mary Michels and Phyllis Kerrigan…Linda Grillo, one of the 1965 National Roller Skating champs, was presented with a trophy at Valle’s Steak House in Braintree.
Martin, SDchadronradio.com

Donna Greenough

Funeral services for 83-year old Donna Greenough of Martin, SD, are Saturday May 15, 2021, at 1:30 PM at the Living Word Community Church in Martin. Burial will be in the Martin Community Cemetery. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Bennett County Funeral...
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Molly Kristine Parsley

Molly Kristine Parsley was born May 16, 1974, and passed peacefully on March 20, 2021. She was a graduate of Ballard High School and the University of Indiana School of Journalism. She was known for having a big heart and many good friends. She was a native of Louisville but most of her career was in San Francisco where she was a freelance PR Director. She was named one of the “15 to Watch” for making a significant contribution in the PR/Marketing Industry and won an Emmy for Pereira O’Dell Advertising Agency.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

ANNA GREEN COOKE

Anna Green Cooke of Gloucester, departed this life on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon M. and Lillie Mae Green, and by her siblings, Vernon Green Jr. and Patricia Green Gordon. At an early age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior...
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Emma Peterson

Mrs. Emma Peterson of Marianna, Florida transitioned to ever be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Mrs. Peterson was a member of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was owner and operator of Peterson’s Grocery. To know her was to love her. Homegoing Celebration of Life services...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Jeffrey Hageman

Jeffrey Hageman passed away on May 4th following a year long battle with cancer. He was 71. Jeff is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Tracy Epperson (Ken), son Jason, grandchildren Kenny, Kyle, Brett, Megan, and Billy, sister Jan Sorensen (Ron), and many nieces and nephews. Jeff worked as a...
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Matthew Howard McGrath

Matthew Howard McGrath was just too young to be taken from his young family in a tragic accident on the night of April 12, 2021. Matt was 33. Matthew Howard McGrath was born on August 20, 1987, to first-time parents Warner and Beth McGrath at the hospital in Safford. Matt attended all his school years, K-12, in Duncan schools until he graduated from Duncan High School in 2005.
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

Wanda J. Strickland

MOUNT OLIVE — Wanda Jones Strickland, 67, of the East Pine Forest community, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Wayne Hospital. Services will be held at Wayne Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 with Pastor Bob Parker officiating. Tyndall Funeral Home is handling the service.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Bollant, Robert J.

Robert J. Bollant, 85, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born December 15, 1934, in Dodgeville, Wis., to William and Frances (Schnorenberg) Bollant. On September 5, 1959, he married Judith Blackbourn in Madison, Wis., Judith died on September 20, 2003. On August 20, 2004, he married Carolyn Boyum at Pleasant Valley in Winona. Carolyn died March 31, 2019.
Wise, VACoalfield.com

BOBBY JOE WHEATLEY

Bobby Joe Wheatley, 85, of Wise, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021. Joe was born at his home in Wise, Virginia to Stewart and Maude Wheatley. Throughout his life, he placed a very high importance on providing for and raising his family. He worked as an insurance salesman for People’s Life Insurance and retired after 25 years of service. In addition to his career, he enjoyed maintaining the family apple orchard and farm. Traveling was a passion of his and visiting every state in our country was one of his proudest lifetime goals. Joe was very active in the community, knew nearly everyone, and never met a stranger. He was also a longtime member of East Park Avenue Baptist Church.
Hutchinson, KSLiberal First

RONALD THOMPSON

Ronald "Terry" Thompson, 74, died Dec. 28, 2020. He was born June 10, 1946 in Nashville, Tenn. • There will be a celebration of life service at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Elks Lodge at 1103 W. 5th Street in Pratt. Memorials are suggested to the Eric...
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Philip Lomonaco

Phil was born on October 17, 1928, to Anna (Marsala) and Anthony Lomonaco. Phil lived his whole life in Hagar Township. He graduated from Benton Harbor HS in 1947. From 1954 to 1956 he served in the Army spending one year in So. Korea as a Squad Leader in the Antiaircraft Division.