Pamela Haven Paz

National Guard First Lt. Tony Kurgan announced that reservations were going fast for the Centennial Ball at the State Armory May 21, 1966….Acting Police Sgt. Frank McNally wrote a history of the Hudson police force for the Hudson News Enterprise Centennial edition…Doc Mitch’s orchestra provided music for the pre-Centennial party at Manning Post VFW quarters, on May 8, 1966, sponsored by the Old Timers Day committee of the VFW. Beer was available for 10 cents and “for those who have no desire for Demon Rum” soft drinks were available….Questionnaires returned to Mrs. Laura Phanef, chairman of the Council on Aging, indicated a strong demand for housing for the elderly….Mrs. Elsie Lyons was “Mother of the Year” of the Hudson Eagles Auxiliary….Members of the “Happy Soup Group” presented a play at the Kane home and donated proceeds to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Members were Mary Lou Kane, Rosemary Richer, Dianne Kendall, Patricia Kavanaugh and Janice Bilodeau….The Chorale Belles of St. Michael’s Senior Choir held their “Chorale Capers” Centennial party at the home of Myles and Jean Quigley….Committee planning the Hudson Democratic Town Committee dinner dance included John Geary, Dan Geary, Mary Phillips, P. Joseph Murphy, Emilio Farina and Joseph Peattie…A.T. Knight Co., founded in 1899, sold its last piece of coal, and became the A.T. Knight Fuel Co….May baskets made by Mrs. Arlene Doherty of the “Centennial Doebells,” were distributed at Parkview Manor on Rutland Street and St. Jude’s Nursing Home, Church Street. …Class president Michael McGorty led the grand march at the Hudson High School Junior Prom at the school gymnasium…Hudson High School physical education teacher Dave Otto was speaker at the meeting of the Linden Street School PTA….Selectmen received a request for street lighting on Glen Road…A common victualler’s license was granted to Don and Beverly Daigneault dba Don’s Rotary Diner…Hudson Police Department for month of March 1966 reported 35 ambulance calls and 15 accidents…Lorraine Garcia was chairman of the float committee for the Catholic Daughters of America…Newly-elected officers of Christ King Church Sodality were Kathleen Phillips, Florence Phaneuf, Mary Michels and Phyllis Kerrigan…Linda Grillo, one of the 1965 National Roller Skating champs, was presented with a trophy at Valle’s Steak House in Braintree.